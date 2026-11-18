The 2026 grand finale of the Igniting Minds through Science programme in Uyo featured innovative student projects, with Government Technical College Ewet emerging overall winner. The programme reached 4,186 students across 141 schools in Akwa Ibom State.

A total of 4,186 secondary school students in Akwa Ibom State have benefited from the Igniting Minds through Science programme, which reached 141 secondary and technical schools across the state, the organisers said at the 2026 grand finale held on Tuesday in Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom State Government urged students to embrace science and technology and apply their knowledge to solve practical problems in their communities. The call was made at the grand finale of the Igniting Minds through Science programme, where secondary school students showcased innovative solutions to everyday challenges. The programme is organised by Vcare for Development Foundation (VCDF), with support from Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), in partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Education.

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Permanent Secretary Commends Programme Partners

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Education, Akparawa Okon Effiong Tom, expressed delight at the programme's growth and expanding reach across the state. He commended Sterling Oil and VCDF for encouraging students to develop an interest in science subjects and, more importantly, apply their knowledge to practical challenges.

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He said, I want to sincerely thank Sterling Oil and Vcare for Development Foundation because you have encouraged our students to be interested in science subjects, not just to be interested but to take a step further by being practical. He reaffirmed the importance of the partnership and urged VCDF to expand the Igniting Minds through Science programme to reach more schools across Akwa Ibom State.

He said the exercise showcased innovative student projects addressing water distribution, renewable energy, flood monitoring and alternative heating systems. Since its introduction in 2024, IMS has provided secondary school students with opportunities to move beyond classroom theories and apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge to challenges within their communities. The 2026 edition commenced with orientation sessions designed to equip teachers with the skills to guide students through hands-on learning, critical thinking, teamwork and problem-solving activities.

Students Present Technology-Driven Solutions

Following STEM workshops and teacher orientation sessions, students worked in teams under the guidance of their coordinating science teachers to identify challenges in their communities, examine their possible causes and develop practical, technology-driven solutions. The exercise culminated in a grand finale where 14 selected schools, drawn from 75 funded projects, presented their innovations before judges and stakeholders. The event attracted representatives of the Akwa Ibom State Government, education stakeholders, teachers and students.

The students' innovations featured several prototypes designed to address practical challenges through science and technology. Government Technical College (GTC), Ewet, Uyo, emerged overall winner with Sharepump, an automatic water pump and power-switching prototype designed to regulate water supply and improve water distribution in homes and multi-storey buildings.

Secondary Grammar School (SGS), Ibeno Local Government Area, came second with its Footstep Energy Harvester, a prototype that converts mechanical energy generated by footsteps into electrical energy, demonstrating the potential of alternative and renewable energy sources. Afaha Inang Secondary School (AISS), Onna, secured third position with Community FloodGuard, a flood-monitoring and protection prototype designed to help communities detect potential flooding, strengthen early-warning systems and respond more effectively to flood risks.

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Winning Teachers Reflect On Team Challenges

Reflecting on the experience, Ubong Sunday Ukpo, coordinating teacher of the winning team from Government Technical College, Ewet, said the students overcame several challenges through teamwork, collaboration and determination. He said, We faced challenges, but we worked together to develop ideas, identify solutions and bring them to life. We sincerely appreciate Sterling Oil and VCDF for providing this platform and giving our students the opportunity to develop practical solutions to societal problems.

Similarly, Imaobong David of Adiahaobong Girls Secondary School, Ikot Imo, Nsit Ubium, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate and showcase her school's creativity. She said, I sincerely thank the judges, our principals, Sterling Oil and VCDF for giving us a platform to showcase our creativity and talents. Participating in this competition was an exciting dream fulfilled, as I represented my school.

Programme Expands Across Three States

Beyond Akwa Ibom, the organisers said the IMS programme had recorded significant growth since its pilot implementation in eight schools in Lagos State. According to them, the initiative has expanded to 612 schools across Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Delta States, reaching more than 26,000 students and teachers. The programme is part of VCDF's broader commitment to improving access to quality education through its Learning Enhancement Programmes (LEP), Transforming Teachers for Tomorrow (T3) and Model School Initiative (MSI).

VCDF said it would continue collaborating with government institutions, education authorities, experts and schools to promote curiosity, critical thinking and innovation among young people. Sterling Oil Group said the intervention was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments in host communities. The company reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening education, building capacity and expanding opportunities for communities across Nigeria, while highlighting the role of private-sector partnerships in advancing educational development and youth empowerment.

The participants and relevant stakeholders hailed Sterling Oil, stressing that through its corporate social responsibility investments, Sterling Oil Group continues to strengthen education, build capacity and expand opportunities for communities across Nigeria, reinforcing the role of private-sector partnerships in advancing educational development and youth empowerment.