The Nigeria Premier Football League has indefinitely shut Shooting Stars' home ground and fined the club N5m after fans assaulted match officials and held the Rivers United contingent hostage for 35 minutes following Friday's 1-1 draw.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has indefinitely banned Shooting Stars SC of Ibadan from using the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, for home matches and fined the club N5 million after fan violence erupted following Friday's 1-1 draw with Rivers United.

The league announced on Saturday that the Oluyole Warriors will play their home games at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri indefinitely. The Lekan Salami Stadium will not host league games for now. The sanctions came 24 hours after supporters invaded the pitch after the final whistle and attacked referees and players of Rivers United. Both the referees and the Rivers United contingent were held hostage for 35 minutes, according to the NPFL.

Also read Shooting Stars Fans Attack Referee After Draw With Rivers United

Shooting Stars fined for security failure

The league charged Shooting Stars with failing to provide adequate and effective security, which it said led to compromising the safety and security of the visiting team, match officials and other participants. It added that supporters also encroached into restricted areas and onto the field of play. The N5 million fine covers repeated failure to provide adequate security, encroachment onto the pitch, attempted assault on match officials, and holding the officials and visiting team hostage.

The NPFL also recommended that the referees for the match be dropped from the league. It said the contents of their match report indicated that they were not assaulted, which left the league body handicapped. Videos circulating after the game, however, showed a man in green striking centre referee Grema Muhammad on the head, while Rivers United players were seen helping an injured official.

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Shooting Stars and other clubs were also warned to stop attacking, harassing or obstructing crew members of the league's broadcast partner, with stiff sanctions promised. Earlier on Saturday, the club condemned the pitch invasion in a statement signed by its management.

Club condemns pitch invasion

"The Club does not condone violence, intimidation or abuse directed at players, team officials, match officials or anyone else. Passion for our team must never compromise anyone's safety or bring the Club and the game into disrepute," the statement read. The management said it is working closely with the relevant authorities to address the incident and prevent a repeat. It also urged supporters to stay calm, disciplined and law-abiding, and to respect opponents and match officials.

"Shooting Stars SC remains committed to fair play, safety and sportsmanship," it added. The Oluyole Warriors had taken the lead through an Issa Yusuf penalty three minutes before half-time. Rivers United captain Chijioke Mbaoma levelled from the spot in the 67th minute. The draw leaves Shooting Stars 11th on the table with 19 points from 15 matches, while Rivers United are third with 23.

Repeat offences at Adamasingba

It is not the first time the club's supporters have caused trouble. On April 6, 2025, fans attacked the Ikorodu City delegation and officials after a goalless draw at the same venue, and the visitors' team bus was damaged. Earlier this month, Shooting Stars were fined one million naira for crowd trouble against Bendel Insurance. The league has handed out heavy fines, points deductions and closed-door orders to several clubs this season over similar incidents.