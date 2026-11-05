New 3D Portfolio Review Protocol Requires AI Disclosure and Process Breakdowns

A new protocol for reviewing 3D assets and portfolios requires transparent disclosure of AI tool usage, process breakdowns and fair before-and-after comparisons. It aims to help Nigerian learners and small animation teams prevent costly errors and present honest evidence of their skills.

A polished 3D image leaves an important question unanswered: what did its creator actually do? The final picture may combine generated geometry, purchased materials, manual modelling and substantial editing.

Without an explanation, a reviewer has little basis for judging the work. For Nigerian learners preparing portfolios for training assessments, freelance enquiries or junior creative roles, that distinction matters. An AI-assisted 3D portfolio should make both the finished result and the creator's contribution easy to examine. Small animation teams face significant financial risks when visual defects in 3D models surface after lighting and shot assembly.

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A model that appears convincing in a still image often reveals critical flaws once animation begins. Examples include missing geometry on the back surface, transparent panels obscuring details, or characters passing through props that were incorrectly sized during modeling. These errors become especially expensive when a single defective asset appears across multiple scenes. The new review protocol starts with a defined assignment.

Give each project a brief that explains its purpose. Create a stylised lantern for a night-time game scene establishes a clearer task than make something impressive in 3D. State the intended viewing distance, visual style and use. A lantern seen close up needs convincing surface detail; one repeated throughout a level needs appropriate scene performance. Choose a project small enough to complete.

A single finished object with a useful breakdown gives reviewers more evidence than several ambitious scenes abandoned halfway. For instructors, this also creates a fairer assessment. Students can be evaluated against the assignment's requirements rather than the visual novelty of their output. Defining asset scope and camera distance approval criteria must depend entirely on the asset's intended role within the scene.

Asset Context and Camera Distance

A background chair visible briefly through a window requires far less scrutiny than one a character picks up, carries, and interacts with closely. Before reviewing the model, teams must identify its closest camera distance, visible sides, and specific interactions defined in the storyboard or animatic. This process exposes additional surfaces that might otherwise remain hidden during a static review. Consider a radio placed on a desk.

In a wide shot, the overall shape and color may suffice. However, in a close-up, the tuning dial, speaker grille, and printed markings become part of the storytelling. If a character turns the dial, its position and physical clearance become critical narrative elements. Recording these specific requirements with the asset provides clearer instructions for the next artist than a general approval that leaves the intended use unstated.

Export validation and geometric inspection require reviewers to inspect the exported file that will enter the next production stage. An attractive screenshot from the modeling application does not guarantee the export contains all necessary data. Teams should rotate the model through its front, sides, back, and underside to look for detached pieces, unexpected openings, or intersections between components. Thin features require examination from multiple angles; a handle that appears solid from the front may become almost invisible from the side.

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For AI-generated assets, reviewers must pay particular attention to surfaces that were absent from the reference image. These areas should be treated as interpretations requiring explicit approval. It is crucial to keep technical faults separate from design choices. An intentionally uneven handmade pot should retain its artistic character, whereas a hole caused by missing geometry is a technical error that needs immediate correction.

Independent file inspection using GLB viewers is a vital checkpoint. Teams should open the exported file independently before passing it to the scene artist to verify that the delivered asset carries the appearance shown during approval. Browser-based inspection tools are highly effective, as they require no desktop installation and process the selected model locally. Reviewers can rotate and zoom around the asset to inspect supported embedded materials, with tools capable of opening files up to 200 MB.

If the GLB file contains animation clips, the viewer can play them, providing a quick way to confirm that mechanical parts like a hinged lid or a walk cycle survived the export process intact. While this viewer does not edit the geometry or replace checks in the animation package, it serves as a vital checkpoint. Reviewers must compare the opened file with an approved reference image to ensure texture fidelity. Material fidelity and lighting consistency are common issues.

Patterned fabrics may appear grey or metal surfaces look unusually flat, indicating that textures were not included in the export or material assignments were incorrect in the source application. An untextured preview is a strong reason to investigate the file further, although it does not by itself prove the original model has permanently lost its textures. Addressing these issues early prevents downstream rendering failures.

Contextual Validation in Scene Software

A surface will look different under different illumination, so reworking textures whenever a preview changes creates unnecessary revisions. Teams should first compare the asset under a consistent review setup, using the same light arrangement, background, and viewing conditions when assessing successive versions. Only after establishing a baseline should they test the asset under the specific lighting planned for the final shot. Contextual validation in scene software is the final approval step.

A standalone viewer offers limited context for judging physical relationships, so the asset must be imported into the destination application. The asset must be placed beside objects whose dimensions are already established to check proportions accurately.

For example, the radio must be checked against the desk and the character's hand to confirm that controls are reachable and that the intended grip leaves enough clearance. Teams must also set the origin or pivot point where the planned action requires it. A hinged lid should rotate around its hinge, and a wheel should turn around its axle. Testing the actual movement before approving the setup is essential.

For deforming characters, reviewers should inspect representative poses in the animation software, as shoulder, elbow, and knee problems often emerge only after the mesh moves, making browser inspection an earlier, necessary checkpoint. For portfolio presentation, the Weta Workshop School recommends leading with the final image and following with work that explains the process. That presentation principle helps a reviewer understand the outcome before examining its construction. Keep the breakdown selective.

A useful sequence might show the reference, initial model, corrected geometry and final scene. Ten nearly identical generation previews add little. Caption each image with the decision it demonstrates. Rebuilt the handle opening so it reads clearly from the gameplay camera explains more than Version three.

Make before-and-after comparisons fair. Show the initial and edited models from the same angle, at a similar scale and under comparable lighting. If the first image is dim and the final one uses dramatic studio lighting, the comparison hides which improvement came from geometry and which came from presentation. For the lantern, show the handle, frame and base clearly.

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Include an untextured view when colour would otherwise conceal a structural change. Describe the work precisely. Distinguish rebuilding a component from moving vertices, changing materials or adjusting the camera. Each demonstrates a different skill, and the portfolio should represent those skills accurately.

Identifying And Disclosing Ai Use

Identify where AI entered the project. Place the tool disclosure beside the relevant stage.

For example: Initial mesh generated from my sketch; frame, handle and UV layout subsequently revised in Blender. AI 3D model generator supports generation from text and reference images. In a portfolio project, the generated result can serve as the starting asset, with the breakdown documenting what the creator selected, rejected and changed afterward. Retain the input reference, selected output and editable working file.

Repeating a prompt does not guarantee an identical model, so the actual starting file matters. Check the plan before you build a project around a generated mesh. The free plan is enough to generate and preview models; downloading them requires a paid plan, so the Blender revisions described above start from a paid download. Note the plan and licence for each asset in the project record.

Include one decision that required judgment. Suppose the generated lantern contains a decorative handle that merges into its top. Explain whether you regenerated the object, repaired that area or rebuilt the handle manually and why. Keep one informative rejected result if it helps explain the decision.

Pair it with a concise account of the fault and the correction. Avoid turning the project page into an archive of failed attempts. This gives a reviewer something concrete to discuss. It also helps the creator distinguish a repeatable editing skill from a fortunate generation.

Technical Evidence And Intended Role

Match technical evidence to the intended role. Choose supporting images according to what the project claims to demonstrate. For the lantern, that means a wireframe of the frame and handle, a close-up of the glass and metal under neutral light, and one screenshot of the lantern in the night-time scene at gameplay distance. Add an engine view and the test conditions only if the project claims the asset is game-ready.

Use measurements only when they are meaningful and verified. If reporting performance, identify the test environment and workload. An isolated object in an empty scene does not establish how a populated level will run. Turn feedback into a visible revision.

Ask a reviewer a specific question: does the handle read at the intended camera distance, or does the material look excessively reflective? Record the feedback you act on and show the resulting change. Explain when you choose another solution because it better serves the brief. For a classroom exercise, instructors can request a short revision note alongside the final submission.

That helps reveal whether the learner can interpret feedback and make controlled changes. Do not present every suggestion as an instruction to follow. The learning evidence lies in assessing the comment and explaining the decision. Publish a clear contribution record before making the portfolio public.

Check the project description and credits. State whether it was personal work, a class assignment or an authorised client project. Include one concise contribution record: References and their source or permission status. Obtain permission before displaying confidential work or client materials.

A finished project is not automatically cleared for public presentation. Keep editable files available for an appropriate review, while protecting information that should remain private. The public page should contain enough evidence to understand the work.