Nigeria Inaugurates 375 Judges for 2027 Election Dispute Tribunals

The Court of Appeal has inaugurated 375 judges to handle disputes from Nigeria's 2027 general election, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria and INEC chairman warning against unethical practices and emerging technological challenges.

No fewer than 375 judicial officers drawn from courts across Nigeria were inaugurated on Monday as judges who will determine disputes arising from the 2027 general election.

The inauguration took place at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja during the opening session of a three-day capacity-building workshop organised by the Court of Appeal. The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said 138 of the judges were returning members with previous election petition tribunal experience, while 237 were newly nominated. The elections are scheduled to hold in 68 days.

Also read CJN Kekere-Ekun Swears In 375 Election Tribunal Judges Ahead Of 2027

Judges Inaugurated For 2027 Electoral Disputes

Dongban-Mensem said the credibility of the electoral process would depend partly on how fairly and promptly the courts resolve disputes arising from the polls. She described the inauguration as an institutional preparation for the judiciary's responsibility in safeguarding the electoral process. She said the credibility of democracy depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of impartial, effective and timely mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes.

Through the fair determination of such disputes, she said, the judiciary safeguards the people's mandate, upholds constitutional supremacy and sustains public confidence in democratic governance. She asked the judges to resist political pressure, inducement, intimidation and personal relationships that could compromise their independence. She cautioned them against conduct that could undermine public confidence in the judiciary, noting that their actions would attract considerable public scrutiny.

Dongban-Mensem also announced that the Court of Appeal has produced the second edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual, 2026, incorporating amendments under the Electoral Act 2026 and the Election Judicial Proceedings Practice Directions, 2026. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reminded the judges that the oath administered on them is a solemn commitment to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

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She said they must allow neither personal considerations nor external influences to displace the law. The CJN noted that election adjudication is among the most demanding assignments that may be entrusted to a judicial officer. She said proceedings are often conducted under intense public scrutiny, the parties and the public are deeply invested in the outcome, and decisions may have far-reaching consequences for individuals, political institutions and the country as a whole.

CJN Urges Independence From Political Pressure

She said these circumstances require a sound command of electoral law and procedure and also demand patience, courage, even-handedness and considerable restraint. As the election period approaches, she said it was necessary to speak not only to the judicial officers who will hear election petitions but also to the wider legal and political community whose conduct will shape the environment in which electoral disputes arise.

The CJN said the public will naturally have strong views about electoral outcomes, which is part of democratic participation. However, she insisted the courtroom must not become an extension of the political arena. Disputes must be resolved on the basis of the pleadings, evidence and applicable law, she said, adding that the popularity of a candidate, the intensity of public opinion or the influence of a political interest cannot be substitutes for legal proof.

Kekere-Ekun emphasised the importance of discipline in handling election-related proceedings. She said the constitutional and statutory timelines governing election petitions are strict and must be observed. Efficient case management, proper preparation, focused hearings and timely delivery of well-reasoned decisions are essential, she said, adding that urgency must never become an excuse for compromising any party's right to a fair hearing.

While acknowledging citizens' right to express opinions and criticise judicial decisions, she said misinformation, intimidation and attempts to prejudice pending proceedings have no place in a society governed by the rule of law. She warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against intimidating judicial officers or taking actions that could undermine confidence in the adjudicatory process.

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The CJN expressed concern over public pronouncements on pending cases, particularly by persons in positions of influence, saying such comments could create unnecessary tension and undermine public confidence in the administration of justice. She cautioned lawyers against filing multiple suits on the same subject matter, engaging in forum shopping and seeking conflicting orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction. She said such unwholesome practices could undermine the administration of justice and turn the courts into instruments of political contest.

Legal Practitioners Warned Against Forum Shopping Tactics

She urged lawyers to uphold professional ethics and respect judicial processes. The Bar must approach election litigation with professionalism, candour and a proper sense of its duty to the court, she said. She said the filing of multiple actions or appeals on substantially the same subject matter, the pursuit of conflicting orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction and the use of ex parte applications to secure tactical advantages are practices that can bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

Counsel must resist the temptation to turn the judicial process into another instrument of political contest, she added. The duty of a legal practitioner is not merely to advance the interests of a client, but to do so within the bounds of professional ethics and respect for the administration of justice.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the 2027 election tribunals would face increasingly complex disputes arising from electronic transmission of results, voter accreditation, digital records and the use of artificial intelligence. He said the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal had introduced new evidential questions requiring judges to develop a sound understanding of electoral technology.

New Technology Challenges For Election Tribunals

Amupitan said disputes could arise over the authenticity, admissibility and probative value of electronic records, as well as their relationship with physical result sheets. He cautioned that technology should neither be feared nor treated as infallible, and warned about the risks of AI-generated evidence and deep fakes. The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, called for multiple election tribunal panels to enable the courts to beat strict deadlines.

Under section 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, the President of the Court of Appeal is responsible for constituting tribunals to adjudicate disputes arising from national, state houses of assembly and governorship elections. Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026, also provides for timelines governing the constitution of the tribunals and the opening of their registries. The three-day capacity-building workshop was organised by the Court of Appeal for the inaugurated judges.