The Federal Government through the National Agricultural Development Fund has provided agricultural inputs to 3,520 farmers in Kogi State affected by the 2026 floods, aiming to restore livelihoods and boost food production.

The Federal Government has provided farm inputs to 3,520 farmers in Kogi State whose farmlands and agricultural activities were severely affected by flooding during the 2026 rainy season.

The intervention, carried out through the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), aims to help farmers recover losses, restore farmlands, and resume agricultural production. The Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking on the Federal Government's response to the flood disaster in the state. Muhammad Gidado, who represented the NADF boss at a stakeholders' meeting in Lokoja, said the extent of the damage necessitated urgent support for the affected farming communities.

Also read NADF Distributes Farm Inputs to 8,000 Flood-Affected Rice and Maize Farmers in Ogun State

According to Gidado, the intervention was designed not only to help farmers recover from the destruction caused by the floods but also to strengthen food production and agricultural resilience in the state. He described the intervention as a demonstration of the Federal Government's commitment to agricultural resilience, farmers' welfare, and sustainable food production despite the impact of climate-related disasters.

Farmers Receive Fertilisers And Rice Seeds

Under the programme, beneficiaries are receiving urea and NPK fertilisers, 15kg bags of rice seeds, pre-planting, pre-emergence and early post-emergence chemicals, as well as insecticides to support the resumption of farming activities. Gidado said the inputs would enable the affected farmers to resume cultivation and rebuild their agricultural activities after the flood-induced losses.

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He stressed the need to ensure that the intervention reached the intended beneficiaries without delay, urging the Kogi State Government, community leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure transparency in the distribution process. He also appealed to the beneficiaries to make proper use of the inputs to achieve the programme's objectives and contribute to food security.

The NADF Executive Secretary said the intervention would help affected farmers recover from the devastating effects of flooding, resume production, and contribute to national food security. He said the initiative reflected the Federal Government's commitment to protecting farmers, strengthening agricultural resilience, and sustaining food production.

Government Pledges Solidarity With Farmers

Gidado said, This intervention is more than the distribution of agricultural inputs, it is a demonstration of solidarity with our farmers and a collective commitment to restoring hope, protecting livelihoods and securing the future of agriculture in Nigeria. He urged the Kogi State Government, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure that the inputs were distributed transparently and promptly to the intended beneficiaries.

In his response, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Timothy Ojomah, commended President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the leadership of the NADF for extending the intervention to farmers affected by flooding in the state. He said the intervention would provide critical support to farmers whose livelihoods were disrupted by the 2026 floods and help accelerate the recovery of the agricultural sector in Kogi.

Ojomah noted that Kogi was among six states benefiting from the Federal Government's intervention. He described the support as timely, given the state's recurring experience of flooding. He assured that the state government would ensure that the intervention achieved its intended purpose, warning beneficiaries against diverting or selling the agricultural inputs. He stated, Any inputs that are given to our farmers, they will make use of them judiciously.

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State Officials Commend Federal Government Aid

Our farmers need more. So there is no amount of inputs that are given to farmers that is enough to satisfy their farm. As such, selling is not an option here in Kogi. Similarly, the Managing Director of the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP), Dr. George Ogirima Bello, described the intervention as a timely lifeline for farmers struggling to recover from the impact of flooding.

Bello pledged that the ADP would complement the distribution of the inputs with extension services to guide beneficiaries on their proper application and utilisation. He said the extension support would ensure that farmers derived maximum benefits from the intervention, while cautioning them against selling the inputs. Also speaking, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Abanika Taiye, described the intervention as a welcome complement to the agricultural initiatives of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Taiye observed that flooding had left many farmers in difficult circumstances, adding that the Federal Government's support had brought relief and renewed hope to affected farming communities. He said, Farmers are in a disheartening situation. They are not happy. But with this now, this has brought them succour, and that is going to increase agricultural production in the state.

Farmers Leader Assures Productive Input Use

Also speaking, a representative of farmers in the state, Alhaji Musa Raji, commended the Federal Government and NADF for the intervention, assuring that the beneficiaries would make productive use of the inputs. Raji said the support would reduce the cost of farming, improve agricultural production and enhance farmers' productivity, ultimately contributing to food security. He further acknowledged other Federal Government agricultural interventions, including the guaranteed minimum price initiative and plans to provide agro-processing and market infrastructure in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Moses Dare, was among dignitaries at the event, alongside other government officials, agricultural stakeholders and farmers. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security subsequently declared the intervention open and formally flagged off the distribution of the agricultural inputs to the 3,520 beneficiaries across the state. The NADF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring food security in Nigeria.