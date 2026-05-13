24 Suspected Cultists Arrested in Ondo State

At least 24 suspected cultists belonging to the «Aiye» confraternity have been apprehended by the Ondo State Police Command during initiation rites in the state.

No fewer than 24 suspected cultists have been apprehended by the Ondo State Police Command during initiation rites in the state. The suspected cultists, alleged to be members of the dreaded "Aiye" confraternity, were nabbed in Ile-Oluji, the headquarters of the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abayomi Jimoh, the suspects were intercepted following credible intelligence received ahead of the unlawful gathering. Jimoh, who maintained that upon the receipt of the actionable intel, operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad in Akure were swiftly deployed, after which the suspects were rounded up in the bush where the initiation rites were going on.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects, all males, allegedly converged from different parts of the state and beyond for initiation rites and a secret cult meeting held in a bush concealed within Ile-Oluji town.

'The operation was executed professionally and without incident, thereby preventing what could have posed a serious threat to public peace and security in the area. 'Items recovered from the suspects during the operation include two Aiye confraternity crested caps, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and several mobile phones believed to be relevant to ongoing investigations





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Ondo State Police Command Special Anti-Cultism Squad Aiye Confraternity Initiation Rites Brazil Nut Indian Hemp

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