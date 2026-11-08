Yoruba traditional ruler predicts Tinubu victory in 2027, urges release of outstanding grants

Ambassador Muhammad Arigbabuwo, chairman of the Council of Yoruba Traditional Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern States and FCT, predicted Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election before noon on election day and urged the Federal Government to release outstanding grants to beneficiaries.

Ambassador Muhammad Arigbabuwo, chairman of the Council of Yoruba Traditional Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will be declared the winner of the 2027 presidential election before noon on election day.

Arigbabuwo made the prediction on Saturday in Kaduna at a solidarity conference organised by subscribers under the Grant Ecosystem, where participants formally declared support for Tinubu's re-election. He said Yoruba people in northern Nigeria were firmly behind Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, pledging to work for their re-election.

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The traditional ruler also appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate the release of outstanding grant funds to eligible beneficiaries across the country, saying millions of Nigerians were waiting for the intervention. He said he had received complaints from representatives of the Grant Ecosystem over delays in the release of grants and had taken their concerns to the Presidency for necessary action.

Grant Funds Release Appeal

Arigbabuwo urged the relevant authorities to establish the status of the outstanding funds and ensure that legitimate beneficiaries received their grants, subject to verification and due process. He said the issue affected the livelihoods of many Nigerians, particularly those who intended to use the funds to support their families, expand small businesses and improve their economic conditions. He expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration would address the concerns, while reaffirming the group's support for the President's re-election bid.

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The conference, held at Old Soldier Agwa Villa, GRA, Kaduna, was themed Renewed Hope Agenda: Consolidating Unity and Victory for APC 2027 by the General Grant Subscribers of Nigeria. Speaking at the event, Evangelist Amana, who represented the North-West, said the group had been coordinating its members across the region to mobilise support for Tinubu's second term. We have been coordinating our people and we assure Tinubu of our support for his second term in office.

He has to complete what he started, he said. Amana, however, appealed for greater government intervention in the North-West, assuring the President of the group's support across the states in the region. The gathering also featured goodwill messages, cultural performances and an official declaration of support for the second-term bids of Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

The declaration was made by subscribers under the Grant Ecosystem, who said they were committed to mobilising support for the ruling party's candidates in 2027. Participants at the conference also called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the outstanding grants, noting that the delay had caused hardship for many beneficiaries.

Continued Support for Tinubu Administration

Arigbabuwo said the Yoruba traditional institution in the North and the FCT would continue to support policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians. He urged beneficiaries of the grant scheme to remain patient and law-abiding while the government addressed their concerns.

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The conference ended with a resolution to work for the unity of the country and to support the APC's 2027 ticket led by Tinubu and Shettima, with Uba Sani seeking re-election in Kaduna State.