Yoruba Imams Declare No Endorsement for Any Politician Ahead of 2027 Elections

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has stated it will not endorse any political party or candidate for the 2027 general elections, emphasizing its role as a religious body focused on guiding the people and praying for credible leaders.

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has declared it will not endorse any politician or political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Islamic clerics stated their responsibility is to guide people through religious teachings and pray for credible leaders, not to campaign for candidates. The declaration was made at the opening of a three-day conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday. The event, themed The Responsibilities of Politicians and Electorate During and After Electoral Process, brought together Islamic clerics, political office holders, and traditional rulers from across the South-West.

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Islamic Clerics Reaffirm Political Neutrality

Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory, Chairman of the league's Board of Trustees, said the organisation is a religious body, not a political association. We are religious leaders; we are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians. We will not declare support for any political party or politicians, he said. We, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, cannot declare support or announce our support for any politician or political party.

We can only pray to God for Him to give us credible leaders. The President of the league, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, urged Islamic clerics to focus on guiding the people and preaching Islam in line with its principles. We are not politicians. An Imam is not supposed to be involved in politics.

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Our focus should be to guide people and preach the religion of Islam in line with Islamic principles, he said. He also advised Nigerians to perform their civic duties during and after the electoral process, and called on politicians to fulfil their campaign promises. We should not abuse our leaders. On the 2027 general elections, I advise Nigerians to play their roles as expected during and after the elections.

Promoting Unity Among Muslims Before Elections

I also call on politicians to fulfil their promises, he added. The Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola, explained that the conference was organised to promote unity and cooperation among Muslims in the region before, during, and after the next general elections. He emphasized the importance of solidarity among the Muslim community throughout the electoral period. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who attended the event, urged Nigerians to see themselves as one, regardless of religious and political differences.

He cautioned Muslim clerics against allowing individuals to exploit religion to cause confusion during the 2027 elections. His message stressed national unity and the responsible use of religion in public life. Two professors, Amidu Sanni and Adam Surajudeen, delivered lectures at the opening ceremony.

Other prominent attendees included the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakar; Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulbari Adetunji; Secretary-General of the league, Sheikh Mustapha Oseni Adewale Hamzat; Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Hashim Atere; and Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola. Traditional rulers present included the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, and the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Bashir Abioye.

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Political Figures Attend Clerics Conference In Ibadan

Among the political figures at the conference were Governor Makinde, the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi; his running mate, Open Salawu; and the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hazeem Gbolarumi. The presence of these leaders underscored the significance of the clerics' stance ahead of the elections. The League of Imams and Alfas reaffirmed its commitment to praying for the nation and the emergence of credible leaders, while maintaining its neutrality in partisan politics.

The three-day conference continues with further discussions on the roles of politicians and the electorate during and after the electoral process.