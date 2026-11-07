Yobe APC holds Damaturu rally for Tinubu 2027 re-election, counters Tinubu Must Go

Thousands of APC supporters marched in Damaturu, Yobe State, on Saturday to back President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election under the theme Tinubu Must Go Again, Cika Alkawari, countering the opposition Tinubu Must Go slogan. The rally ended peacefully with no security incidents reported.

Thousands of All Progressives Congress supporters marched through Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, to canvass support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Solidarity Rally Counters Opposition Slogan

The solidarity rally was staged to counter the opposition slogan Tinubu Must Go and was held under the theme Tinubu Must Go Again, Cika Alkawari. The event was organised by the Tinubu Must Go Again Movement in collaboration with the state leadership of the APC. The rally was coordinated by the movement's National Coordinator, Professor Sherif Almuhajir, and its state coordinator, Dr Mukhtar Yarima Bularafa.

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The Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr Mohammed Goje, led party stakeholders and supporters during the solidarity walk. The mobilisation came weeks after hundreds of youths staged a protest in Potiskum Local Government Area on October 1, Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary. The protesters demanded Tinubu's removal over economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and alleged poor governance.

Some carried flags of the African Democratic Congress, expressing dissatisfaction with the President's Independence Day broadcast, which they said failed to address the challenges facing Nigerians. In a show of support for the President, thousands of youths, women and other APC supporters marched through major streets of Damaturu, endorsing Tinubu's second-term ambition and the party's governorship candidate, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali. The procession took place between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. along the Damaturu-Potiskum Road, drawing a large turnout.

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Participants carried banners, posters of Tinubu and Wali, APC flags and placards highlighting what they described as the achievements of the President's administration. The rally was described as a countermeasure to the emerging Tinubu Must Go rallies staged by opposition figures seeking to portray the President as unpopular. The Yobe State APC Youth Leader, Mohammad Musa Gulani, also took part.

Goje Highlights State Federal Cooperation

Speaking at the rally, Goje said Yobe had compelling reasons to support Tinubu, noting that the state had benefited from the cooperation between Governor Mai Mala Buni's administration and the Federal Government. He said: Yobe State has every reason to support President Tinubu. The achievements recorded by Governor Mai Mala Buni have been made possible, in part, by the support and cooperation of the President.

He urged residents to sustain their support for the APC, saying the partnership between the state and the Federal Government remained important for Yobe's development. Almuhajir called on Nigerians to support Tinubu's re-election, citing what he described as the President's achievements across the country. He said: President Tinubu deserves another term in office. We believe in his leadership and are committed to mobilising support for him at the grassroots ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that the movement would intensify its mobilisation efforts to strengthen the APC's support base across the state. The rally also provided an opportunity for APC supporters to reaffirm their backing for Wali's governorship ambition as political activities gathered momentum in Yobe. The peaceful conduct of the rally underscores a mature political atmosphere in the state, where supporters were able to express their democratic rights freely and responsibly.

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Peaceful Rally Demonstrates Strong Support

Security was effective and the crowd remained orderly throughout the four-hour march. There were no reports of violence, destruction of property, or any untoward incident. The event concluded without incident, and the spontaneous participation of additional residents who joined the procession in celebration reflected appreciable public support for the APC in Yobe State. The state APC hierarchy described the rally as a success, noting that the large and peaceful turnout demonstrated the party's strong grassroots support.

The two demonstrations highlighted contrasting political positions emerging from Yobe State as supporters of the ruling party and critics of the Tinubu administration began mobilising ahead of the 2027 general elections. As the elections approach, the Damaturu rally serves as a notable example of peaceful political expression that allows citizens to voice their support without disruption.