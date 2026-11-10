Wike Defends N10m Councillor Reward as Incentive for Hard Work, Not Vote-Buying

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says his promise of N10m to councillors who deliver their wards for Tinubu in 2027 is an incentive for political mobilisation, not vote-buying. He also justified SUV grants to traditional rulers and touted infrastructure projects.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has defended his promise to give N10 million to each councillor who delivers their ward for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

He insisted the offer is an incentive for hard work, not vote-buying. The minister's position was contained in a statement posted on Tuesday by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, following an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja. Wike said he did not ask the councillors to give money to voters to influence their choices. Quote: I didn't tell them, Take this money and go and buy votes.

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Wike Clarifies Councillor Reward Incentive

I said, Go and work. Show commitment. Demonstrate that you really mean what you are talking about. When you win, come and we are going to reward you, he said.

Wike argued that rewarding political mobilisers for achieving set targets was different from giving money to voters in exchange for their support. He compared the proposed reward to incentives offered to athletes who win international competitions, saying promises of houses and other benefits were intended to encourage hard work and commitment. He questioned why similar incentives in politics should automatically be interpreted as bribery.

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The minister also criticised sections of the media for what he described as a failure to distinguish between legitimate rewards and vote-buying. He argued that political parties and candidates routinely spend money on campaign advertisements without attracting similar scrutiny, urging journalists to distinguish between financial inducements aimed at influencing voters and rewards for political mobilisation.

Rainbow Coalition Meeting Draws Criticism

Wike's defence followed criticism of his announcement at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting in Kwali Area Council on Monday, where he promised N10m to every councillor who successfully delivered their ward to Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections. Quote: Any councillor that delivers his ward will get N10 million reward.

Therefore, go and meet your leaders, go and meet your youth groups, go and consult with associations. Let's deliver our ward to Mr President, he had said. The minister had also urged councillors to mobilise residents and community groups to secure victory for the APC in their respective wards. He made the promise before a gathering of stakeholders, traditional rulers, and residents during a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders meeting in Kwali Area Council on Monday.

Unveiling his grassroots mobilisation strategy for the 2027 elections, the minister dismissed critics who call politics too expensive. He affirmed his commitment to empowering foot soldiers directly. He urged councillors to meet their leaders, youth groups and associations to deliver their wards to Mr President. Emphasising that the Rainbow Coalition, which he founded, works strictly for the collective interest of FCT residents, the minister praised the grassroots structure for bridging political divides.

Wike Criticises Opposition On Judiciary

He said it champions effective representation and accelerated development. Wike accused opposition parties and political figures of double standards and chronic hypocrisy regarding the nation's judiciary. He took aim at critics who condemned court rulings, specifically the verdict that voided the ticket of the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Drawing a sharp contrast between the opposition's reactions to different legal outcomes, he highlighted how their stance changes depending on who wins in court.

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He recalled that when ADC won at the Supreme Court, they said the court is the last hope and had saved democracy. But when they lost a court case, he said, it became that the president is using the court to fight the opposition. Shifting to local governance, Mr Wike defended his administration's recent policy to provide brand-new Sport Utility Vehicles to first-class traditional rulers in the FCT. The policy is currently being criticised by some political commentators.

Defense Of SUV Policy For Traditional Rulers

He dismissed allegations that the vehicles amount to political inducements or bribes, arguing that traditional leaders deserve dignity and respect. He said critics should not expect first-class traditional rulers to walk on the road with a stick in hand or take public buses so they can get hit by a car one day. He added that Chief Press Secretaries to Governors, Chairmen, and Presidents ride SUVs, yet critics turn the issue upside down instead of supporting good things.

He vowed that the administration will provide for traditional rulers and nothing will come out of the complaints. Reassuring residents of the current administration's commitment to grassroots development, Mr Wike pointed to transformative infrastructure projects across the satellite towns. He noted that the projects included the construction of more than 270 kilometres of roads, with 95 kilometres executed in Kwali alone. He said the ongoing road projects across the satellite towns were nearing completion and would be inaugurated in December.

During the inspection tour, he expressed satisfaction with progress on Interchange Section 2, Southern Parkway and S1 Road, which includes a fire station. He said the projects were progressing as scheduled and would be completed by December 15, ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections. The minister said the infrastructure projects being delivered by the Tinubu administration would feature prominently in its re-election campaign. He argued that the administration's development record would provide a basis for seeking another term.

He reiterated that his support for Tinubu was driven by development rather than party affiliation, stressing that Nigerians who desire progress should support policies and programmes aimed at national development. Mr Wike urged the electorate to adopt the principle of rewarding proven performance with unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He rallied total support for Tinubu's re-election bid, while throwing his weight behind Philip Aduda for the FCT Senate seat and Danladi Chiya for the Abuja South. Wike maintained that political mobilisation should be driven by commitment, hard work and the ability to convince voters ahead of the 2027 elections. He said his support for Tinubu was driven by development rather than party affiliation, stressing that Nigerians who desire progress should support policies and programmes aimed at national development.