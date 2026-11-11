Adeyeye Predicts Tinubu Will Win All 36 States In 2027 Presidential Election

NPA Chairman Senator Dayo Adeyeye says President Bola Tinubu will win all 36 states in 2027, dismissing opposition parties including the ADC as lacking political structure and grassroots support.

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election in all 36 states.

Adeyeye said opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress, lacked the political structure and grassroots support needed to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress. He spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday. Adeyeye, who is also National Chairman of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, said Tinubu's first-term achievements and the expectations for a second term distinguish him from other potential contenders. He said he was prepared to campaign anywhere in the country to secure a renewed mandate for the president.

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The former National Assembly member first made his prediction over three months ago. I said over three months ago that President Tinubu was likely to win all 36 states, and I am becoming increasingly convinced that it will happen, Adeyeye said. I am absolutely confident and ready to campaign anywhere for Tinubu. I believe he deserves massive support in the 2027 election, and now, I predict that he will win in all the states of the federation.

Adeyeye said SWAGA was established to consolidate Tinubu's political support in the South-West, adding that a strong home base is important for any presidential candidate seeking national acceptance. He said Tinubu had built a formidable political foundation across the South-West and that the president's support base had continued to expand beyond the region. He dismissed suggestions that the APC was apprehensive about the opposition, calling such claims unfounded.

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Opposition Lacks Political Structure

On the opposition, Adeyeye said the ADC and its presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, lacked the political structures required to mount a serious challenge against the ruling party. He questioned the party's strength at the state and federal levels. ADC is a party without a governor in any of the 36 states. How many members does it have in the National Assembly?

How many state assemblies does it control? You cannot compare a party without a demonstrable political structure with the APC, he said. He also argued that Atiku lacked sufficient political support in his home state of Adamawa. Atiku is from Adamawa, but the governor of his state is not supporting him.

The legislature in the state has not witnessed any significant movement to the ADC. How do you intend to challenge and defeat an incumbent president when you cannot establish a formidable political base in your own state? he said. The ADC has also faced a leadership dispute ahead of the 2027 elections.

Court Nullifies ADC Leadership

On November 5, 2026, the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the emergence of the David Mark-led national leadership and invalidated decisions taken by the group, including the process that produced Atiku as the party's presidential candidate. The party subsequently filed an appeal and sought a stay of execution, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission to suspend further action pending the determination of the appeal. Adeyeye defended the Tinubu administration's economic policies, acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

He argued that the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market had prevented the country from sliding into a deeper economic crisis. The administration's economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange market, have prevented the country from sliding into a deeper economic crisis, he said.

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He said Nigeria had faced an unsustainable fiscal situation before Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, citing dwindling resources, fuel scarcity and the rising cost of maintaining the petrol subsidy. Adeyeye recalled the period of prolonged fuel queues and the activities of black-market operators, saying that despite the increase in petrol prices, Nigerians now had better access to the product without the prolonged scarcity experienced in previous years.

He said the foreign exchange reforms had improved transparency and reduced opportunities for arbitrage. He also said the reforms had strengthened the financial capacity of state governments to meet their obligations, particularly the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities. The increased financial allocations available to state governments have enabled many governors to perform better than their predecessors, he said.

Student Loan Scheme Improves Education

The NPA chairman cited the Federal Government's student loan scheme and increased funding for universities as examples of efforts to reduce the financial burden on households and improve the education sector. Drawing from his experience as a former Pro-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Adeyeye commended Tinubu for addressing longstanding funding challenges in the university system. He argued that improved remuneration and funding had helped restore industrial peace and end recurrent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He noted that Nigerian students had suffered years of disruption caused by recurrent ASUU strikes, adding that sustained academic stability was critical to the country's future. Tinubu won the February 2023 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes, ahead of Atiku, who polled 6,984,520 votes, and the Labour Party's Peter Obi, who received 6,101,533 votes, according to figures declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has implemented major economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and changes to the foreign exchange market. The World Bank has said the measures helped address fiscal and foreign exchange market distortions, but also noted that they contributed to difficult adjustments for households and businesses.