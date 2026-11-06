Tinubu Questions Obi and Atiku Leadership Records Ahead of 2027 Election

President Bola Tinubu criticised Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar over their leadership records and political loyalty during a rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as the 2027 general election approaches.

President Bola Tinubu has questioned the leadership credentials and political experience of National Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu made the remarks on Friday during a political rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he also inaugurated projects executed by Governor Umo Eno's administration and addressed supporters. The President criticised Obi's record as governor of Anambra State, particularly his handling of erosion challenges, and contrasted it with his own record as governor of Lagos State. Although he did not mention Obi by name, Tinubu appeared to refer to him as the candidate of the party called NDC.

Also read 2027: Atiku dares Tinubu, says 'ADC will be on the ballot'

Tinubu Questions Obi Erosion Leadership

He said Obi ran away from erosion in Anambra State and could not confront it. Tinubu said he confronted the Atlantic Ocean during his time as Lagos governor and claimed it for the people. He added that Governor Umo Eno confronted erosion in Akwa Ibom State and is stable. The President presented the comparison as an example of what he described as the difference in leadership capacity, questioning whether Obi had demonstrated the character required to lead the country.

Tinubu also questioned the political loyalty of a former Peoples Democratic Party member who moved to another party, in an apparent reference to Atiku Abubakar's defection to the African Democratic Congress. He said if a man who was once a baby of PDP became a father of PDP, and because of a little inconvenience ran away from that party and formed a dangerous ADC in another party, is that a leadership trait?

Advertisement

President Criticises Atiku Loyalty

Tinubu asked whether that was a leadership character and whether such a person should be voted for. He also criticised Obi's ability to manage political relationships and internal party affairs, alleging that the former governor had failed to put his political house in order. Is that a leadership trait? Is that a leadership character? the President asked, drawing a negative response from supporters at the rally.

Obi governed Anambra State between 2006 and 2014, while Atiku served as Nigeria's Vice-President from 1999 to 2007 under the PDP. Atiku contested the 2023 presidential election on the PDP platform, finishing second behind Tinubu. Obi, who contested under the Labour Party, came third. Obi left the Labour Party for the NDC in May 2026, while Atiku joined the ADC as part of opposition efforts ahead of the 2027 election.

Tinubu Recalls 2023 Anambra Erosion Promise

Tinubu's reference to Anambra's erosion problem recalls his 2023 presidential campaign promise to tackle the menace in the state. During a campaign rally in Awka in February 2023, the then APC presidential candidate promised to address gully erosion in Anambra, saying he would handle it in the same way he claimed to have tackled the Atlantic Ocean surge in Lagos.

He said at the time that he had come to promise development, that they would industrialise Nigeria and Anambra State, and that he was the city boy of Lagos who caged the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos. He said the way he handled the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos, he would handle the erosion menace in Anambra State. The PUNCH reported that Tinubu also promised to industrialise the state and create jobs for its youths during the campaign.

Advertisement

Beyond his criticism of the opposition candidate, Tinubu urged supporters to remain committed to his administration's agenda and expressed confidence in its capacity to address the country's economic and social challenges. He pledged to tackle poverty, ignorance and economic regression, assuring the crowd that his administration would work towards breaking the cycle of hardship and underdevelopment. We will break the circle of poverty, ignorance and economic regression. We will definitely break it, he said.

The event in Uyo combined the inauguration of projects by Governor Umo Eno's administration with a political gathering, where the President made his remarks ahead of the 2027 general election.