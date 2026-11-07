APC Chairman Yilwatda Calls Tinubu-Shettima Most Formidable Ticket, Predicts Rivers Landslide in 2027

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda described the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as Nigeria's most formidable presidential combination at a Port Harcourt rally, urging re-election in 2027 and predicting overwhelming votes from Rivers State.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as the most formidable presidential combination in Nigeria's democratic history.

He urged Nigerians to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027 to consolidate his administration's economic reforms and infrastructure development. Yilwatda spoke on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition Presidential Campaign Rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The rally drew a massive crowd of party faithful, political stakeholders, and coalition partners from across Rivers State and the broader South-South region. It was part of ongoing nationwide mobilisation for the 2027 presidential election.

Also read Tinubu to Inaugurate Akwa Ibom and Rivers Projects, Attend APC Rallies Ahead of 2027

APC Chairman Highlights Economic Reforms

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, the APC chairman said Tinubu had demonstrated the political will to confront longstanding structural problems in the economy through difficult but necessary policy decisions. He expressed confidence that Rivers State would deliver overwhelming votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda said the combination of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima offered the experience, courage and leadership capacity required to steer the country through its economic challenges and secure sustainable development. He described Tinubu as a reformer and performer whose decisions were guided by national interest rather than political convenience.

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He cited the removal of fuel subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange market and other economic adjustments as measures aimed at rebuilding the economy, strengthening public finances and creating a sustainable foundation for growth. While acknowledging that the reforms had imposed significant difficulties on households and businesses, Yilwatda maintained that the administration was pursuing stabilisation measures, social interventions and infrastructure investments to cushion their effects.

He also highlighted the Federal Government's road infrastructure programme, particularly major highway projects designed to improve connectivity, facilitate trade, reduce transportation costs and open up economic opportunities across the country. According to him, the projects demonstrate Tinubu's commitment to using infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, industrialisation and national integration. Yilwatda urged Nigerians to look beyond the immediate difficulties associated with the reforms, arguing that continuity would enable the administration to consolidate its policies and deliver their expected benefits.

Coalition Rally Supports Tinubu Re-election

He added that the 2027 election would offer Nigerians an opportunity to choose stability and continuity. On Rivers State, the APC chairman said the growing support for Tinubu's re-election bid had transcended traditional party affiliations. He commended members of the Rainbow Coalition and other political stakeholders for rallying behind the President. He attributed the emerging political alignment to a shared recognition of the need for cooperation and continuity in the country's development.

"Come 2027, we want to continue with this reformer and performer as our President. That is why the coalition and the people of Rivers State, irrespective of political party, have decided to work together for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said. Earlier, Yilwatda declared: "The most formidable presidential ticket we have ever produced in Nigeria is the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

We have a candidate in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is fearless, courageous, and determined to confront the challenges of our country.

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President Drives Infrastructure Revolution

" He added that the President has demonstrated the capacity to take difficult decisions in the national interest and remained resolute in pursuing the transformation of Nigeria. On infrastructure, he stated: "We have a President who understands that development cannot happen without infrastructure. He has initiated an ambitious infrastructure revolution through major highway projects that will connect different parts of Nigeria, open up economic corridors, facilitate the movement of goods and services, and create new opportunities for our people.

These are not merely road projects; they are investments in the future of our country.

Rivers State Leads Vote Mobilisation

" Yilwatda expressed confidence that Rivers would become a major stronghold of the President's re-election campaign, citing the mobilisation capacity of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, and other political leaders in the state. He predicted that their combined political influence would translate into substantial electoral support for Tinubu. He said: "Come January 2027, Rivers State will stand still.

With the mobilisation capacity of the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and other political leaders and stakeholders, we are confident that Rivers will deliver maximum votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. "