FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says President Tinubu's economic reforms are yielding positive results and must be allowed to consolidate, while Peter Obi urges Nigerians to vote Tinubu out in 2027.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms are beginning to yield positive results and should be allowed to consolidate, warning that Nigeria must not be handed over to politicians he described as gamblers.

Wike spoke on Friday at a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. He urged residents to support continuity in governance rather than return the country to what he called political uncertainty. On the same day, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, called on Nigerians to vote Tinubu out in 2027. He spoke at the Primetime Event Centre along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Aba.

Also read Wike Seeks to Coordinate Imo and Kwara for APC Ahead of 2027

Obi Accuses Tinubu Administration of Failing Promises

Obi accused the Tinubu administration of failing to deliver on its campaign promises and worsening poverty. He said the government he hopes to form with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso would prioritise national unity, economic growth and critical sectors including power, education and healthcare. Wike said the economic policies introduced by Tinubu required time to stabilise and deliver their full benefits.

He warned against disrupting the process by handing power to politicians whose records, he alleged, raised questions about their commitment to national development. Wike said, Don't go and spoil it by bringing gamblers. Let us continue with this man we have seen now. Let him continue so that we know the economic policies he has laid will stabilise and we will reap from it, and more money will be coming.

He described the removal of fuel subsidy as a difficult but necessary decision, arguing that previous administrations had failed to address the problem despite recognising its negative impact on the economy. Wike said, The President came on May 29, 2023. Immediately he took the oath of office, having identified that this is a problem that has made Nigeria not to move forward, he said he was going to solve that problem. As he said, fuel subsidy, bye-bye.

Wike Defends Fuel Subsidy Removal as Necessary Courage

Leadership, courage, fairness and firmness. He added that Tinubu acknowledged there would be challenges but said perseverance would lay the foundation for the country's progress. Wike described fuel subsidy as a drain on national resources, arguing its removal had made more funds available to the three tiers of government. Wike said, Past leaders recognised the fuel subsidy as a sucker, a cancer.

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But they had no courage to end it once and for all. However, President Tinubu came, saw that subsidy must be removed, otherwise the country will die. He saw that already, the country was in a coma and he took that bold and courageous decision, which has brought the country out of coma. The former Rivers State governor said increased allocations to state and local governments were already translating into visible development.

He noted that local government chairmen now had greater financial capacity to provide infrastructure and essential services. He cited projects executed by Degema Local Government Chairman Michael John Williams as evidence of what could be achieved when available resources were matched with purposeful leadership. Wike recalled that during his time as a local government chairman, allocations were often exhausted by recurrent expenditure, particularly primary school teachers' salaries.

Wike said, In those days, when money was being allocated to you as a local government, assuming Degema got N700 million, it would be used to pay primary school teachers' salaries, and what you would see remaining was zero. That means no one naira had come into Degema for development. He also attributed the reduction in strikes in public universities to improved funding. He said prolonged industrial disputes that disrupted academic calendars under previous administrations had become less frequent.

Wike said, Why is it that there are no more strikes in universities? Why? Before, when you send your son or daughter to study a four-year course, you assume it will take six years because of constant ASUU strikes. Now, there are no more strikes.

Why? Funds are made available. That is what leadership can do. Wike acknowledged that the reforms had come with economic difficulties for Nigerians but maintained that the foundation for recovery had been laid.

Wike Questions Atiku Abubakar Decades of Presidential Bids

Turning to the 2027 presidential election, Wike criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his repeated attempts to become president. He questioned the wisdom of entrusting the country's leadership to someone who, according to him, had contested the presidency across several decades. He recalled Atiku's presidential bids in 1993, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023, noting that the former vice president was again seeking the presidency ahead of the 2027 election under the African Democratic Congress.

Wike said, Two days ago, Atiku was 80 years old. He started running for the presidency when he was 47. In 1993, he ran under the Social Democratic Party. In 2003, he came again.

In 2007, the present President gave him a ticket in the Action Congress. In 2011, he came to the PDP. In 2015, he went to the APC. In 2019, he came to the PDP, and in 2023, we both ran.

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Now, in 2027, he is running again under the ADC. He questioned Atiku's record in government, particularly his role in the privatisation of public enterprises during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Wike also criticised former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, accusing him of abandoning major projects and mismanaging public resources during his tenure. He cited the proposed Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, conceived as a 1,000-bed facility, which he said remained uncompleted despite an alleged expenditure of 39 million dollars.

According to Wike, the amount was equivalent to about N53 billion at the exchange rate he referenced. He also questioned the fate of the former Airport Hotel and faulted the previous administration's mosquito-control efforts.

Meanwhile, Obi said the presidency required a leader with the energy to address the country's challenges, insisting the office should not serve as a retirement destination. He said, Tinubu has failed to fulfil all his promises, including the restoration of the power sector. We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW. Any money we borrow must be for investment.

The presidency requires energy; it is not a retirement home. We are tired of Tinubu's government. Tinubu must go for a better Nigeria to emerge. Obi said, Let me assure you that the government Kwankwaso and I are seeking to form will unite Nigeria.

Yesterday, I was in Minna, and I told them that Nigeria used to be united. No wonder Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu were born in Zungeru. We are going to reunite Nigeria. The Nigeria we want is one where a child of nobody can become somebody.

Tinubu has borrowed more money than all previous governments combined, and he has nothing to show for it. He added, Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses. We are going to form a government that will bring prosperity and production back to Nigeria. We will remove this country from consumption to production.

We already know the excuses, and we will tackle the challenges. Our government will demonstrate compassion, commitment and the zeal to get the job done. We will fight corruption. Public money will be used for the public good.

Obi said, In the past, Nigeria borrowed money to build projects such as the Kainji Dam. Today, we are borrowing money but nobody knows where that money is going. When Tinubu came into government, only 87 million Nigerians were in poverty, but today, over 140 million Nigerians live in poverty. We now have more poor people than China and India combined.

Obi Pledges Education Investment and Aba Export Hub

Our youths are heavily unemployed. We want to form a government that will invest in education and healthcare. Obi pledged to reposition Aba, known for its commercial and manufacturing activities, as an export centre. He said his proposed administration would connect the city with Port Harcourt to establish a larger economic hub within its first few years if elected.

On security, Obi said his government would take direct responsibility for protecting Nigerians, particularly children abducted from schools and communities. He said, We cannot be in government while school children are being kidnapped and others taken into the bush. We will be in that bush with them. The 2027 presidential election is expected to feature political realignments and renewed debate over the economy, security, unemployment and the cost of living.