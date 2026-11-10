Wike Says Tinubu Achievements Will Make Opposition Victory Difficult in 2027

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says President Tinubu's infrastructure record will make it hard for the opposition to win the January 16, 2027 election, and defends his N10 million councillor reward pledge.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has said President Bola Tinubu's achievements in office will make it difficult for the opposition to defeat him in the 2027 presidential election.

He said the administration's performance, especially in infrastructure development, has given the ruling All Progressives Congress enough achievements to present to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign. Wike spoke on Tuesday in Abuja after inspecting ongoing road projects. He said FCT residents have witnessed significant infrastructure improvements under the Tinubu administration and that the projects will serve as strong campaign points ahead of the January 16, 2027 general elections.

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Minister Inspects Ongoing FCT Road Projects

The minister inspected the Inner Southern Expressway, the Southern Parkway, and road infrastructure in the Kaura District. The Inner Southern Expressway runs from the Area 1 Roundabout to the Games Village bridges. The Southern Parkway connects Oladipo Diya Road to Ring Road II. The Arterial Road S1 project is designed to link Ring Road II with the FCT Fire Service Station through the Kaura and Gaduwa district corridors.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded, saying two major projects were scheduled for handover in December, while the contractor handling another project had assured it would be completed by December 15. He said all targets had been met. Wike said, If you recall, I did say that, God willing, we have projects to be delivered before the general elections coming up on January 16, 2027. I am happy with the level of work.

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As the Director-General said, they will hand over those two projects this December. He has also secured a contractor who has assured us that this project will be completed by December 15. I am very happy with what I have seen. All our targets have been met.

Wike Highlights Infrastructure For 2027 Elections

He said the scale of ongoing infrastructure development had strengthened the administration's position ahead of the 2027 elections. He dismissed suggestions that the APC would struggle to convince voters about its performance, saying the government has enough achievements on the ground to take to the electorate rather than relying on political rhetoric. Wike said, Now, when they ask, what are you going to campaign with? We have so many things on the ground to campaign with.

There is no way residents of Abuja will say we have not taken care of infrastructure. There is no proponent who will say we are not happy with the achievements of the President. So you can see clearly that it would be difficult to unseat the President today because the report card is obvious in terms of what he has done. It is second to none.

He also cited progress on the Southern Parkway, which he said was awarded during the administration of a previous FCT minister under President Tinubu. He noted that significant work had been accomplished within six to seven months, describing the pace of development as encouraging and unimaginable. The minister disclosed that the FCT Administration was targeting the inauguration of at least 10 major projects before the January 16, 2027 general elections.

According to him, the planned inaugurations would showcase the administration's commitment to infrastructure renewal and provide further evidence of the benefits of supporting Tinubu's re-election. On his political relationship with President Tinubu, Wike said he was happy to identify with the President and his administration. He insisted that supporting the country's development should not be restricted by party affiliation. He said, There are so many people who have said, Oh, I am not in APC.

Wike Defends APC Councillor Reward Pledge

What I care about is the country's development. You do not need to belong to a particular political party to contribute your quota to the country's development. I am happy to identify with this President, with this administration, and anybody who means well for this country would want to support what this President is doing. The minister also defended his controversial pledge to reward councillors with N10 million each for delivering their respective wards for the APC.

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He dismissed allegations that the offer amounted to vote-buying, arguing there was a clear difference between rewarding political commitment and offering money to voters in exchange for their votes. Wike likened the pledge to motivating a child to attain academic excellence with the promise of a reward for achieving a first-class degree. According to him, the intention was to encourage political office-holders and party supporters to work hard, mobilise their constituents and demonstrate commitment to the party's electoral success.

He added, I did not say, take this money, go and buy votes. I said, go and work, show commitment that you really mean what you are talking about. When you win, come, and we are going to reward you. Wike further criticised sections of the media for what he described as an inconsistent interpretation of political spending.

He argued that money spent on campaign advertisements was not subjected to the same level of scrutiny as incentives promised to party supporters. He questioned why political advertisements attracted substantial expenditure without similar scrutiny of their purpose and funding sources, while his reward pledge was being described as bribery.

Wike Challenges Opposition Campaign Access Claims

On concerns about opposition activities and the need for a level playing field ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike challenged those making such allegations to identify anyone preventing opposition parties from campaigning. He said he was not aware of any complaint by opposition parties that they had been denied access to campaign venues in the FCT.

The minister cited the recent political rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and said opposition parties should also be given access to major campaign venues, including the stadium used by the APC. He said, Who is not allowing them? I do not know who is not allowing them. Have they applied here to campaign, and I said they should not campaign?

You can see the stadium we used in Port Harcourt. I hope, too, the government will give them the same stadium, not for them to go and find one primary school. We are good believers that if you give them that same stadium, let them go and campaign, mobilise and talk to the people.

Wike maintained that the pace of development in Abuja would strengthen the President's electoral prospects, expressing confidence that the administration's performance would resonate with voters in 2027.