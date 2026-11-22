President Bola Tinubu has directed Ibrahim Masari and Abubakar Badaru to lead reconciliation efforts among aggrieved APC leaders, warning that lingering divisions could undermine the party's chances in the 2027 polls.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, and former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, to spearhead reconciliation efforts among aggrieved All Progressives Congress leaders across the country.

Tinubu Orders APC Reconciliation Efforts

The directive is aimed at preventing lingering divisions from undermining the party's chances in the 2027 general elections. Tinubu gave the order on Sunday at a special prayer session organised in his honour by members of his extended family at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos. He urged party leaders to set aside personal differences, forgive one another and strengthen internal cohesion ahead of the next electoral contest.

Also read Gombe Governor Urges Residents to Back Tinubu and APC Candidates in 2027

The President specifically addressed Masari against the backdrop of political disagreements between him and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda. He directed his aide to return home and reconcile with the governor and other aggrieved stakeholders. Alhaji Kabiru Masari, go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the President's order.

When you finish that, you move to Jigawa. You move to other places and reconcile them, beg them because we have to reconcile and every anger must dissipate and evaporate, Tinubu said. The President extended the same charge to Badaru, a former governor of Jigawa State, stressing that reconciliation and forgiveness were essential to building a united political platform capable of securing victory in 2027.

He called on APC leaders nationwide to subordinate personal interests to the collective interest of the party and work together to consolidate his administration's achievements. Tinubu also appealed to party supporters, particularly in Lagos, to intensify grassroots mobilisation and ensure that eligible voters collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the election. We must generate enough votes to overwhelm the opponents, he added.

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Recalling the political struggle that culminated in his emergence as President in 2023, Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for his victory despite the challenges that characterised the period. People cried. People suffered. People died.

People had no five naira in their pockets because their money was in the bank and they couldn't get it out. There was also no fuel, he said. He continued: We invoked the spirit of Almighty Allah and said, Kun faya kun (Be, and it becomes). It got us there, and we have the presidency.

President Recalls 2023 Election Struggle

Allah gives power to whom he wants, and he takes it from whoever he wants. The President recalled invoking the spirit of Emilokan (it is my turn) during the 2022 presidential campaign and urged supporters to now embrace Eyinlokan (it is your turn) by working towards his re-election. He challenged Lagos residents and APC supporters to take responsibility for securing votes for the party.

The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday, but we cannot take it for granted. You must knock on your neighbour's door, tell them to collect their PVC. If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16th and February 6th, and that's what I want to ask you to exercise, Tinubu said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to purposeful leadership, national unity, justice and the creation of a prosperous country where all Nigerians could enjoy the benefits of democracy. In his remarks, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as an embodiment of justice, fairness, equity and inclusive governance, saying these values were critical to building a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

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Dignitaries Pledge Support for Re-election

Badaru, who also addressed the gathering, said Nigerians in the North appreciated Tinubu's support for former President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. He urged Northern voters to reciprocate the gesture by supporting Tinubu's re-election bid and giving his administration the opportunity to consolidate its achievements.

The chairman of the occasion, 94-year-old elder statesman Alhaji Lateef Femi Okunnu, pledged to campaign and vote for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, expressing the conviction that the President had done enough to deserve another term. Okunnu also stressed the importance of justice in governance, noting that the administration's priorities included economic recovery and infrastructure development, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, as well as efforts to strengthen the naira and boost the country's foreign reserves.

Representatives of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu and Alhaja Iyalode Bintu Tinubu, in their vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to God for the family's blessings and called on Nigerians to support the President's efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy. The Coordinator of the prayer session and Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, offered prayers from the Holy Qur'an, asking Allah to grant the President success in his endeavours and sound health.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Lagos State Government House Chapel, Rev. Honsu Oluremi, urged Nigerians to continually pray for their leaders, drawing lessons from the Bible. The interfaith prayer session was attended by Muslim and Christian clerics, as well as governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun and Imo states.

Other dignitaries included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat; Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa. Also present were the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Dr Nasturah Ashir Sharriff, members of the Tinubu family and other APC leaders and supporters.

In his closing remarks, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to purposeful leadership, national unity, justice and the building of a prosperous Nigeria, while urging party leaders to work together towards achieving their political objectives ahead of the 2027 elections.