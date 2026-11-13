Tinubu orders security agencies to crack down on political thugs ahead of 2027 elections

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to deal decisively with political thugs and anyone threatening public peace, vowing that all parties and candidates must be free to campaign nationwide without intimidation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to deal decisively with political thugs and anyone threatening public peace as parties and candidates campaign across the country ahead of next year's elections.

Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Deal With Thugs

The President vowed that his government would not tolerate violence, intimidation or any attempt to disrupt political activities before the elections. He said security agencies had been authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-democratic activities with full force, regardless of the political affiliations of those involved. In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu condemned recent incidents of violence at political events in different parts of the country and declared the developments unacceptable in a democratic society.

Also read 2027: Kebbi farmers’ group endorses Tinubu, Idris

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to conducting peaceful, free and fair elections, insisting that all political parties and candidates must enjoy equal freedom to campaign anywhere in Nigeria without harassment or fear for their safety. Tinubu said he had been following reports of violent incidents accompanying political events across the country. He warned politicians and their supporters against conduct capable of undermining public order, stressing that political differences should never be allowed to degenerate into hostility or violence.

Advertisement

I have followed recent reports of violence accompanying political events in different parts of the country. Every form of violence stands condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move toward the 2027 general elections, he declared. The President maintained that political contests should be driven by competing ideas and programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of Nigerians rather than intimidation, aggression and physical confrontations among supporters of rival parties.

Our campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of our people and the progress of our country, Tinubu said. As the leader of this country, I commit myself to a peaceful, free, and fair election, and I urge political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly.

Government Will Not Tolerate Violence At Political Events

Reiterating an earlier directive to security agencies, the President insisted that government would not hesitate to enforce the law against anyone attempting to undermine public order under the guise of political activities. I want to reiterate my previous directive to the security agencies: be strict and firm against anyone who seeks to test our resolve and will to preserve public order, he warned.

Our administration is committed to an orderly and peaceful election, and all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety. We shall not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters. Security agencies are therefore authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force.

Tinubu appealed to political actors to recognise that differences in party membership, political ambition and ideological orientation should not translate into personal enmity or hostility among Nigerians. He said the country's shared national identity and collective aspirations for progress must take precedence over partisan interests, especially as political activities intensify ahead of the next general elections.

According to him, democracy can only thrive in an atmosphere where political opponents respect one another's rights and where citizens are allowed to make electoral choices without intimidation. I have said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make us enemies. As Nigerians, we are members of the same household living in different rooms.

Advertisement

Therefore, our politics must elevate human conditions and focus on national progress and development, Tinubu stated. The President's intervention comes amid growing political activities across the country as parties, candidates and their supporters mobilise ahead of the 2027 polls. Tinubu stressed that the overriding objective of political engagement should be national development and improved welfare for citizens, rather than the pursuit of power through violence or intimidation.

He urged leaders and supporters of all political parties to demonstrate restraint, political maturity and respect for democratic principles throughout the electioneering period. The warning also places security agencies on notice to ensure that political campaigns can take place across the federation without threats to candidates, party officials, supporters or members of the public.

Tinubu maintained that his administration remained determined to preserve public order and create a secure environment in which Nigerians could exercise their democratic rights freely during the forthcoming elections. The President's warning follows a series of reported attacks on political candidates, their supporters and party gatherings in different parts of the country.

Recent Attacks On Peter Obi Town Hall Meeting In Calabar

On November 4, a town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was attacked in Calabar, Cross River State, and police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. More recently, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, the Nigeria Democratic Congress and the House of Representatives on Thursday condemned the violence that erupted at the Oregun, Ikeja venue of a town hall meeting of the NDC.

The APC called for the arrest of the perpetrators and denied its involvement in the violence, during which suspected thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the town hall meeting while preparations were ongoing to receive the party's presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso. Some supporters of the party were said to have been injured in the attack.