APC Chairman Says Tinubu Fit for 2027, Dismisses Health and Muslim-Muslim Ticket Concerns

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda says President Bola Tinubu is fit to seek re-election in 2027, defending his rally absences, the Muslim-Muslim ticket, and the party's record on free elections.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, has maintained that President Bola Tinubu is fit to seek re-election in the 2027 general elections, dismissing concerns about the President's health.

Yilwatda stated this on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday. He also cautioned against interpreting isolated criticism of Tinubu as evidence of widespread opposition to his administration. Tinubu, who was elected in February 2023, secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 6,984,520 votes. He was sworn in on May 29, 2023, and is seeking another four-year term in the 2027 election.

Also read [PHOTOS] 2027: Ebonyi agog as APC supporters fill stadium for Tinubu rally

Yilwatda Explains Tinubu Campaign Absences

Addressing concerns about Tinubu's limited attendance at some presidential campaign rallies, Yilwatda said the President could not be expected to participate in every campaign activity while discharging his constitutional responsibilities. He explained that some government officials had been encouraged to participate in selected rallies to ensure that official duties were not affected by campaign activities.

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Following Tinubu's earlier announcement that he would not attend every campaign rally because of the responsibilities of his office, the APC chairman said the President's absence should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness or inability to lead the party's re-election effort. On the controversy surrounding the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Yilwatda said Christians engaged by the party were comfortable with the arrangement.

The ticket, which paired Tinubu with Kashim Shettima, also a Muslim, attracted criticism from some Christian groups and political stakeholders during the 2023 election campaign. The criticism centred on concerns about religious representation and the exclusion of Christians from the two highest positions on the ticket. Yilwatda rejected claims that the arrangement had sidelined Christians under the current administration.

APC Chairman Defends Muslim Muslim Ticket

He said Christians consulted by the party had expressed satisfaction with the ticket, adding that their concerns about being excluded from government had not materialised. Most Christians that we've engaged and we've spoken to them, they are very okay with the Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said. The thought and most Christians feared that the Muslim-Muslim ticket may suppress their voices, but their voices are heard loud and clear now.

He further argued that Christians had not been subjected to molestation on account of Tinubu's religion during his three years in office. On the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress, following a Federal High Court judgment invalidating the David Mark-led leadership, Yilwatda denied allegations that the APC was behind the party's internal dispute. He questioned the opposition party's decision to blame the ruling party for a legal dispute initiated by one of its members.

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Yilwatda Dismisses ADC Leadership Crisis

Asked whether he welcomed the ADC's leadership troubles, the APC chairman said he was unconcerned about the development. Yilwatda also expressed confidence that Tinubu would defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a free and fair election in 2027. He attributed Atiku's performance in the 2023 presidential election largely to the political machinery of the Peoples Democratic Party rather than his personal popularity. He did not win because of Atiku; he won because of the structure of the PDP.

It was the PDP that brought Atiku, not Atiku winning on his own, he said. Addressing reports of election-related violence, Yilwatda said the APC supported credible elections and expressed sympathy for victims of attacks, while distancing the party from responsibility for such incidents. If anybody is injured by anybody across the country, I'm sure it shouldn't be by APC supporters. I pity anybody who is being injured, and I sympathise with them.

Our party stands for free and fair elections, he said. The APC chairman also defended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his proposed ₦10m reward for councils that deliver their wards for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He insisted that the offer did not amount to vote buying.