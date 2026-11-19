President Bola Tinubu has expanded his 2027 re-election campaign from 12 to 19 states plus the FCT, with 20 personal rallies scheduled between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027, according to a revised timetable from the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

President Bola Tinubu has expanded his personal campaign itinerary for the 2027 presidential election, increasing the number of states he plans to visit from 12 to 19.

He will also campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing the total number of stops to 20. The revised timetable was made available by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC). The new states added to the list are Katsina, Jalingo in Taraba State, Gusau in Zamfara State, Owerri in Imo State, and Ilorin in Kwara State. The FCT is the last addition.

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Tinubu Expands 2027 Campaign Itinerary

The expansion comes amid public debate over Tinubu's earlier decision to restrict his personal campaign appearances to 12 states. According to the revised schedule, the President will attend 20 campaign rallies between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027. The final rally in Lagos, the President's home state, initially fixed for January 2027, has been moved to January 13. That is 24 hours to the official end of campaigns and three days to the January 16 presidential election.

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Vice President Kashim Shettima, who has been representing the President in states where he is not personally campaigning, will continue to do so. Although the APC plans to hold 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT, Tinubu is expected to personally participate in 20, with other party leaders taking charge of the remaining engagements. The President kicked off his re-election campaign in Kaduna on October 24.

He has since visited Uyo in Akwa Ibom State; Port Harcourt in Rivers State; Jos in Plateau State; Dutse in Jigawa State; and Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State. Uyo and Dutse were not on the original list of 12 states. Some dates in the original programme have been adjusted. The Sokoto rally, initially scheduled for December 5, has been moved to January 5.

The Lagos finale has shifted from January 9 to January 13. The Bauchi rally, originally scheduled for November 29, has been moved to December 1, though the revised programme does not list the President as a personal attendee at that event.

Revised Campaign Rallies and Dates

The remaining 14 stops on President Tinubu's revised itinerary are scheduled as follows: November 21, Ibadan in Oyo State; November 25, Maiduguri in Borno State; November 28, Enugu in Enugu State; December 2, Katsina in Katsina State; and December 17, Kano in Kano State. The campaign train is expected in Jalingo, Taraba State, on December 19; Abuja, FCT, on December 21; Gusau, Zamfara State, on December 28; and Owerri, Imo State, on December 30.

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Tinubu will resume campaign activities in January with rallies in Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4; Sokoto on January 5; and Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 8. Asaba, Delta State, will host a rally on January 11, with the grand finale in Lagos on January 13. A breakdown of states to be visited by the President shows the North-West accounts for the largest share with all seven states: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

Geopolitical Zone Distribution

It is the zone with the highest number of registered voters. The North-East and South-South have three states each, while the North-Central, South-West, and South-East have two states each. The South-South will host the President three times. He has already visited Uyo and Port Harcourt, and will also visit Delta.

The remaining three geopolitical zones will host two rallies each: Plateau and Kwara in the North-Central; Oyo and Lagos in the South-West; and Enugu and Imo in the South-East. The President has already visited Plateau. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the North-East has the highest number of registered voters, with 25 million accounting for 24.25 per cent of the over 103 million total registered voters.

The revised itinerary marks a significant adjustment to the initial campaign arrangement under which Tinubu had indicated he would not personally attend rallies in every state.