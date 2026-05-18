2027: Speaker of Katasa North Assembly emerges as APC candidate

In the 2027 general elections, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahya Daura, emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Katsina North Senatorial District. He won the party’s senatorial primary with a total of 78,394 votes. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda also supervised the affirmation of two serving senators for the APC senatorial tickets in Katsina State.

The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahya Daura , emerged as the All Progressives Congress , APC , candidate for Katsina North Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Daura won the party’s senatorial primary after polling 78,394 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ahmed Kabir, who scored 2,274 votes. The Katsina North Senatorial District comprises 12 local government areas including Daura, Baure, Bindawa, Dutsi, Ingawa, Kankia, Kusada, Mai’Adua, Mani, Mashi, Sandamu and Zango. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda also supervised the affirmation of two serving senators for the APC senatorial tickets in Katsina State.

At the Isma’ila Isa Funtua Township Stadium, stakeholders unanimously endorsed Senator Muntari Muhammad Dandutse as the APC candidate for Katsina South Senatorial District. Similarly, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua was affirmed as the APC candidate for Katsina Central Senatorial District at the Katsina Township Stadium. Dr. Yakubu Maccido Ahmed announced the results and affirmations.





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Nigerian Politics All Progressives Congress APC Kathina North Senatorial District Speaker Of The Katsina State House Of Assembly Nasir Yahya Daura Senatorial Primary Party’S National Headquarters In Abuja Abuja Daura City Baure Bindawa Dutsi Ingawa Kankia Kusada Mai’Adua Mani Mashi Sandamu Zango

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