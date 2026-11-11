2027 Election: Sowore Alleges Donald Duke Worked With Obasanjo to Muddy Race

Omoyele Sowore alleges Donald Duke worked with Olusegun Obasanjo to muddy his 2027 election bid, while Duke says he would back a consensus opposition pick.

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress candidate, has renewed his attacks on Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and this time he has also turned his criticism on Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party.

On Tuesday, Sowore posted on the social media platform X, accusing Duke of allegedly coordinating with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to sow confusion over Sowore's 2027 election bid and clear the path for Obi to become the favored opposition figure.

Also read Umeh Calls Any Igbo Opposing Obi in 2027 an Enemy of Igbo People

The post followed Duke's declaration in Abuja on Tuesday, made while he unveiled his running mate, Sule Mohammed, and the party manifesto. Duke said he would accept a joint opposition decision, with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or Obi among the possible options.

Sowore Questions Duke's Motives and Stays in Race

Sowore argued that Duke's earlier claim of not knowing about Sowore's presidential plans was part of an arrangement meant to weaken his candidacy. He said he has long held that Obi is a packaged political fraud, and that the latest maneuvers confirm this view.

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Sowore insisted that he remains in the presidential race and will not let what he called establishment calculations derail his ambition. He presented himself as a candidate standing apart from the arrangements he attributes to rival camps.

Duke Stresses Shared Vision Over Candidate Selection

Duke argued that a coalition must first agree on the direction it wants to take Nigeria before naming a flagbearer. He said the common error among opposition actors is treating coalition building as simply choosing a presidential candidate.

Duke also said any candidate must be prepared to follow the rules of a coalition and accept the outcome of a democratic decision reached by opposition parties. He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of enjoying a major edge in campaign visibility, pointing to billboards and posters that dominate public spaces nationwide.

According to Duke, advertising in some states could cost as much as N1 billion, making nationwide campaigns costly for opposition candidates. He added that the PRP had postponed its retreat several times because of difficulty securing venues.

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The PRP National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the party will look at options for strengthening opposition unity but has ruled out folding its structure into another political party. He said the PRP is ready to back one or two opposition candidates capable of beating the APC in 2027, and that joining an emerging coalition does not mean giving up its political identity.

Opposition Coalition Talks Face Funding and Venue Hurdles

Duke said opposition parties are struggling to secure advertising space and venues for their political activities, which makes it harder for them to reach voters. He called on opposition parties to address these challenges together.

Duke said opposition parties must settle on a shared political direction rather than focus only on selecting one presidential candidate. With the 2027 general election as the target, his position makes clear that agreement on direction should come before any decision on a flagbearer.