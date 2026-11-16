Oyo monarch Oba Olaoye endorses APM candidate Adekanmbi and running mate Open-Salawu for 2027

Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has endorsed APM governorship candidate Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi and running mate Engr. Muftau Open-Salawu ahead of the 2027 Oyo State election.

Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, and his running mate, Engr.

Muftau Open-Salawu, ahead of the 2027 governorship election. The endorsement was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Director of Communication and Spokesperson of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC), Yinka Oladoyinbo. The monarch spoke when the APM campaign train paid him homage at his palace in Ogbomoso. Oba Olaoye described Open-Salawu as a homeboy and a loyal son of Ogbomoso who had contributed to the advancement of the town at various times.

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Oba Olaoye Recall Open-Salawu Valuable Advice

He recalled that Open-Salawu had offered him valuable advice on matters concerning the palace and the community, which helped him avoid potential mistakes after ascending the throne. One of the few people who prevented us from making mistakes when we first got on this throne was Engr. Muftau Open-Salawu, the monarch said. He called my attention to certain things that would have become major issues for us.

Some I corrected immediately; some I did not listen to him about, but it is on record that he called my attention to them. He added that Open-Salawu is a chief of the palace. He said, like I have told him in private, Omo eni o ni se idi beberu ka ko ileke sidi omo elomiran.

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For his loyalty to this town and to this palace, we are also assuring you of our support, loyalty and prayers that you and your principal shall emerge victorious in the election. Speaking on Adekanmbi, the monarch said he researched his background after his appointment as chairman of the committee overseeing the upgrade of Ibadan Airport. He noted that Adekanmbi had previously served as a commissioner in Oyo State.

Monarch Praise Adekanmbi Competence Airport Upgrade

When you were announced as the Chairman of Ibadan Airport upgrade, I was wondering why they were disturbing this young man, but I took my time to research about your person, the monarch said. Incidentally, the airport was named after Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola and from my research, I learned that you had served this State as a commissioner.

From your work as the Chairman of the airport, it showed that you are not only competent but also suitable and qualified to lead this State. We do not know what you will do in Ibadan on February 6, but we know here in Ogbomoso that we are rejoicing with our son, Engr. Muftau Open Salawu.

Monarch Urge Adekanmbi Prioritise Welfare People Welfare

The monarch urged Adekanmbi to prioritise the welfare of the people, fulfil his campaign promises and empower traditional rulers if elected, stressing their importance in grassroots development. He also advised him to place the people at the centre of his administration if given the mandate. In his remarks, Adekanmbi said the delegation visited the palace to seek royal blessings and prayers as the party intensified its campaign for the 2027 governorship election.

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We are here to seek your blessings as we continue in the campaigns for the 2027 election, he said. We also want you to pray for Oyo State, as our father, that God will choose a better person who will sustain the tempo and take Oyo State to a better place.

Open-Salawu Describe Deputy Governorship Opportunity Ogbomoso

Meanwhile, Open-Salawu has described his emergence as Adekanmbi's running mate as an opportunity for the entire Ogbomoso community rather than a personal or family affair. He urged indigenes and residents of the ancient town to embrace the political opportunity. He said the deputy governorship ticket should serve as a platform for attracting development, progress and greater opportunities to Ogbomoso.

According to him, the opportunity should not be restricted to his immediate family but should be harnessed for the collective interest and advancement of the community.