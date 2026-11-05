Situation Room Raises Alarm Over High Billboard Fees, Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room warns that high campaign billboard fees, up to N200m in Abia, could undermine fair competition, while citing 70 election-related incidents and 27 deaths in 2026.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has raised concerns over rising fees for political campaign billboards in several states, warning that the charges could restrict opposition parties' visibility and undermine fair political competition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Skyrocketing Billboard Fees Spark Concerns

The group said some state governments had introduced or substantially increased fees for political campaign advertisements, with presidential billboard permit fees reportedly reaching N200 million in Abia State, N150 million in Enugu, Kogi and Cross River states, and N75 million in Rivers State. It also put the reported fee in Anambra State at N50 million and in Benue State at N40 million, describing the charges as a potential obstacle to candidates and political parties without substantial financial resources.

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Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Co-Convener of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, Celestine Odo, said the fees raised questions about whether candidates without substantial financial resources could compete for public visibility on equal terms. The Situation Room had earlier raised the concerns in a statement jointly signed on Thursday by its Convener, Yunusa Z. Yau, and Co-Convener, Mma Odi, in Abuja.

It noted that the reported permit fees were significantly higher than conventional billboard rental rates, which range from approximately N200,000 to N15 million monthly, depending on the location and size of the advertising space. Although state governments had defended the charges as administrative and regulatory fees applicable to all political parties, the group said their scale remained a source of concern.

Odo added that a widely circulated claim that the FCT Administration had approved a N750 million permit fee for presidential campaign billboards was subsequently denied by the FCT Minister's media aide. It also cited reports of opposition parties allegedly being denied access to prime billboard locations, having their campaign advertisements destroyed or facing restrictions on the display of campaign materials.

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The group called on relevant authorities to ensure that fees, permit procedures and the allocation of billboard locations were transparent, proportionate and applied without discrimination.

"Situation Room stresses that regulation of outdoor advertising must not become a means of limiting political expression or placing opposition parties at a disadvantage," it said. "All candidates must have fair and reasonable access to public advertising spaces, and the relevant authorities must ensure that fees, permit procedures and allocation of billboard locations are transparent, proportionate and applied without discrimination.

Rising Political Violence Raises Alarm

" The organisation also raised alarm over rising political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying 27 people were killed in 20 separate election-related incidents recorded across the country in the first 10 months of 2026. The incidents formed part of 70 physical election-related attacks recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory between January 1 and October 27, 2026, according to the CLEEN Foundation's Election Security Threat Assessment.

It identified campaign rallies and party offices as major targets of political violence. The group expressed concern over what it described as a shrinking political space, growing hostility among political parties and the increasing use of intimidation to discourage opposition activities.

"The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies must demonstrate absolute impartiality in the discharge of their responsibilities. Security deployments, investigations and enforcement actions must not favour or disadvantage any political party or candidate," Odo stated.

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"The Situation Room calls for the prompt investigation of documented incidents of political intimidation and violence, including the identification and prosecution of sponsors, organisers and perpetrators. Political violence must not become an instrument for determining who can campaign, who can participate or whose votes will count.

" Beyond billboard charges and violence, the organisation expressed concern over political defections, internal party crises, leadership disputes, contentious primaries and legal disagreements surrounding party structures and candidate nominations. It warned that persistent internal disputes, competing leadership claims and unresolved litigation could diminish citizens' electoral choices and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

Internal Crises And External Interference

The group also raised concerns over allegations of interference in opposition political activities and restrictions on access to venues for lawful political gatherings, citing complaints by the African Democratic Congress in Sokoto State. It condemned inflammatory political statements, citing the reported warning by former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, that anyone who rigged the 2027 elections would be killed. It said electoral malpractice should be addressed through lawful investigation, prosecution and judicial processes rather than threats of violence.

On preparations for the elections, the Situation Room expressed concern over issues surrounding the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, particularly appointments and the redeployment of personnel. It said the credibility of the voters' register was central to public confidence in the electoral process and urged INEC to ensure that all irregularities were addressed before the final certification expected on December 15.

Calls For INEC Transparency And Impartiality

The Situation Room called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to remain impartial in handling election-related security matters and ensure that perpetrators of political violence were brought to justice. It also urged INEC to discharge its regulatory responsibilities transparently and in accordance with the law, while calling on political parties to strengthen their internal democratic processes. The development comes amid complaints by opposition parties over the affordability of campaign platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Thursday, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, defended the high cost of billboard advertising in Abuja, arguing that political campaigns were expensive globally and that parties could explore social media to reach voters.