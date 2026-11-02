Shettima Defends Tinubu Reforms at Calabar Rally, Seeks APC Re-election in 2027

Vice-President Kashim Shettima defended President Tinubu's economic reforms at an APC rally in Calabar, urging Cross River voters to renew the party's mandate in 2027. Governor Bassey Otu promised maximum votes as federal projects and infrastructure plans were highlighted.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday defended President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, saying that although painful, they are beginning to yield positive results. He spoke at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally held at the U.J.

Vice President Shettima Defends Tinubu Economic Reforms

Esuene Stadium in Calabar, Cross River State. Shettima stood in for President Tinubu and urged Nigerians to judge the administration by comparing the country's present condition with what it inherited in 2023. He acknowledged the hardship caused by the reforms but argued that major economic transformation required difficult decisions. He likened Tinubu's leadership style to that of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, who turned a struggling colony into a global financial hub.

Also read Vice President Shettima Leads APC Campaign Rally in Calabar

Shettima said the reforms, though painful, are beginning to yield positive results. Therefore, I urge Nigerians to judge the administration based on where the country was in 2023 when Tinubu took over and now, Shettima said. He called on Cross River residents to renew the APC's mandate in 2027, describing the state as politically strategic and deserving of greater federal presence. He asked voters to support Tinubu, Governor Bassey Otu, Deputy Governor Peter Odey and all APC candidates.

The Vice-President anchored Tinubu's case for Cross River on four pillars: infrastructure, maritime economy, diplomacy and human capital. On infrastructure, he said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was a deliberate plan to open Cross River to the world. It will connect coastal communities, ease movement of goods and people, expand tourism, attract investors and create thousands of jobs. Our vision is for Cross River to become a major beneficiary of this economic revolution, he said.

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Shettima disclosed a Federal Government proposal to locate the Gulf of Guinea Commission Secretariat in Calabar. He said it would strengthen the state's international visibility, attract diplomatic and commercial activity, stimulate hospitality and tourism, and translate regional cooperation into jobs. On education, he cited NELFUND disbursement to Cross River students as proof of people-centered governance. He said, We have come to you again.

Shettima Praises Cross River Alliance With Tinubu

We have come as the most trustworthy friends you can ever have. He added that the APC and Cross River alliance is one of progress, prosperity, opportunity and dignity with the people as focus. The Vice-President said, These are not empty words. Over the past three years you have shown us support and resisted lies and propaganda intended to misrepresent us.

That is why we are here today. We don't take this strong will for granted. He conveyed President Tinubu's warm greetings and asked for another term for Tinubu as President and himself as Vice President, as well as another term for Otu and Odey as Governor and Deputy. He also urged support for all APC National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates.

Shettima described the party as battle-tested, indomitable, indefatigable, audacious, lion-hearted, dauntless, valiant and resolute. We ask for your votes for APC and its program of continued service, he said. Governor Bassey Otu, in his remarks, promised that Cross River would deliver maximum votes for Tinubu in 2027. He said, In 2027, we are going to give President Bola Tinubu maximum votes in Cross River, because Cross River remains solidly APC.

Otu said the people would demonstrate their loyalty by giving the President overwhelming support at the polls. He urged APC members and supporters across the state's 18 local government areas to mobilise voters for the party's candidates. The governor cited major federal projects that he said would transform the state's economy, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport and the proposed siting of the Gulf of Guinea Commission Secretariat in Calabar.

He said the coastal highway would boost connectivity, trade, tourism and investment, while the deep seaport would position Cross River as an international maritime gateway and create jobs. The Gulf of Guinea Commission Secretariat would drive international engagements and boost hospitality and commercial activities. Otu also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as part of federal interventions easing access to tertiary education.

He said Cross River must convert its political relevance into tangible development gains by supporting the APC at all levels. He described Tinubu as architect of modern Lagos, political giant and hope of a new generation. Otu said no greater revolution has been executed, and success depends on the leader's capacity to make critical decisions at trying times. He called Tinubu a man of great intelligence, responsibility, cautiousness, a nationalist and an original strategist.

Nentawe Yilwatda Praises Tinubu As Economic Transformer

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described President Tinubu as a transformer and agent of change. He likened Tinubu's Lagos ocean reclamation feat to his current transformation of Nigeria's economy. Yilwatda said Tinubu is the candidate of choice and best among 2027 contenders, with a vision to build a one trillion dollar economy by 2030, with Calabar as a key pillar. He listed two major pillars anchored in Calabar: the Deep Seaport and the Coastal Highway.

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He said the projects will transform Calabar port into a deep-sea port and connect it via the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway through Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo to Lagos, and onward to Togo and Ghana as part of the West African coastal road. According to him, the port will serve as a holding port for Nigeria and landlocked countries like Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic.

It will be connected by rail from Calabar to Port Harcourt, Kano and Maiduguri, and by road through Ebonyi, Enugu, Benue, FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe to Maiduguri. Yilwatda said Calabar will be the hope and pivot of Nigeria's economy. He urged Governor Otu to build warehouses, small and medium enterprises, industries and middlemen to leverage import and export opportunities to create jobs, reduce poverty and drive growth.

He challenged Cross River residents to surpass previous voting records by turning out in overwhelming numbers to re-elect Tinubu in the January 2027 presidential election. He commended the turnout and reception at the rally as evidence of growing support for Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda. Yilwatda warned that the enthusiasm displayed at campaign events must translate into votes.

Cross River Strategic Position In Nigeria Economy

He said the election offered Cross River an opportunity to strengthen its place in Nigeria's political and economic future, adding that the state was strategically positioned to become a major centre of economic activity due to its geographical advantages, commercial potential and maritime opportunities. He said the Federal Government's infrastructure agenda, particularly the revival of rail transportation, development of seaports and proposed nationwide superhighway network, held significant prospects for Cross River and the wider South-South region.

According to him, the initiatives are designed to connect markets, facilitate the movement of goods and people, reduce transportation costs, stimulate investment and create employment opportunities. He said, For Cross River State, the opportunities are enormous. An efficient rail network will improve the movement of people and goods, while functional seaports can expand maritime commerce, create jobs and open new opportunities for businesses.

Yilwatda added that a modern highway network will further connect ports, production centres and commercial cities, integrating the state more effectively into Nigeria's expanding economic landscape. He described infrastructure development as a critical component of Tinubu's economic reform agenda.

The rally was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Deputy Governor of Cross River State Peter Odey, members of the National Assembly, including the Deputy Director-General of the Campaign Council, Adams Oshiomhole, party leaders and supporters.