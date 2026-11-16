Shehu Buba Umar inaugurates 1,000-member PRP campaign council for 2027 Bauchi governorship

Senator Shehu Buba Umar has inaugurated a 1,000-member gubernatorial campaign council drawn from all 20 local government areas and three senatorial districts of Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Senator Shehu Buba Umar has inaugurated a 1,000-member gubernatorial campaign council to strengthen the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shehu Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, performed the inauguration with members drawn from the 20 local government areas and the three senatorial districts of Bauchi State. He described the inauguration as a significant step towards consolidating the party's grassroots structures and improving its chances of winning the 2027 governorship election.

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Shehu Buba Urges Peaceful Campaign

The candidate said the council comprises experienced directors from across the state who are expected to coordinate campaign activities, mobilise voters and develop effective strategies for securing victory. Speaking at the event, Shehu Buba urged members of the council to embrace unity, peaceful political engagement and issue-based campaigns across Bauchi. He cautioned members against violence, slander and character assassination, insisting that electoral victory could only be achieved through peaceful and constructive engagement with the electorate.

Shehu Buba also urged party members to put aside their differences, stressing that disagreements within the party should be resolved through dialogue, persuasion and mutual understanding. He said his ambition to govern Bauchi State was driven by the need to address what he described as challenges of misgovernance and redirect the state towards sustainable prosperity. According to him, his development agenda will focus on economic stability and growth, improved security, urban and rural infrastructure, people-friendly reforms and citizens' welfare.

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He added that his administration, if elected, would prioritise economic growth, better security, infrastructure and policies aimed at improving people's living conditions. The PRP candidate called for cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government, noting that having the party's representatives in the State House of Assembly and National Assembly would strengthen its capacity to implement its manifesto.

Campaign Council Charge for 2027 Victory

Describing the 2027 contest as challenging, he charged members of the campaign council to develop a workable programme of activities and take the party's message to communities, wards and polling units across the state. He also urged them to educate voters on the electoral process and encourage them to protect their votes during the election. Earlier, the state chairman of the PRP, Abdulrahman Yusuf Muazu, said the campaign council was constituted to reflect the political structure of the state.

Muazu urged members to regard their appointments as a privilege rather than a sign of superiority over other party members, warning against complacency and arrogance. He charged them to work diligently towards attracting more members and supporters to the party ahead of the elections. Also speaking, the Director-General of the campaign council, Hon. Ibrahim Makama, assured the candidate and party leadership of the council's readiness to commence mobilisation activities.

Makama described his appointment and those of other members as a privilege, pledging their loyalty and commitment to the PRP's objective of winning elections at all levels in 2027. He urged party members and supporters to conduct campaigns based on issues and constructive arguments, while avoiding character assassination, calumny and violence.