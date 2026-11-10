ADC Faces Gwoza Ban Warning From Senator Ndume Ahead of 2027 Polls

Senator Ali Ndume warned the ADC could be declared non-grata in Gwoza, Borno State, after an alleged disruption of an APC event.

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could be declared non-grata in Gwoza, Borno State, if its members stir trouble during political activities in the area ahead of the 2027 elections.

The warning follows a controversy over an alleged disruption of an APC political gathering in Gwoza on November 6. Ndume made the remarks during a television interview, where he argued that the ruling party enjoys strong backing in the community and will not tolerate opposition groups introducing violence into its activities.

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Ndume Questions ADC Presence in Gwoza

Senator Ali Ndume has questioned whether the ADC has any real political structure in Gwoza, claiming the party has no office or campaign posters in the local government area. He said there was no ADC in Gwoza, adding that he had seen no office or poster belonging to the party while moving around the community.

Ndume suggested that the ADC's visibility was limited to social media rather than an established organisation on the ground. He challenged residents and political observers to point to any ADC office or campaign material in the town.

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On the television programme, Ndume rejected suggestions that residents were turning away from the APC. He maintained that conditions in the community did not back claims of mounting discontent with the ruling party, and that the November 6 incident did not point to such a shift.

Ndume also accused the ADC of bringing political thugs from outside Gwoza into the area to disrupt the APC gathering. He asked why people who were not residents of the community would take part in an event capable of creating tension at a political meeting.

ADC Rejects Claims and Demands Evidence

The Borno State chapter of the ADC has rejected Ndume's allegations, saying the senator offered no credible evidence linking the party to the November 6 incident. The party's campaign council says the claims are unfounded.

Bukar Bukar-Petrol, Director of Communications of the Borno State ADC Campaign Council, said the council rejects any suggestion that it recruited thugs or organised violence against the APC. He described the party's activities in Gwoza as peaceful.

Bukar Bukar-Petrol pointed to the party's visits to the Emir's Palace, Pulka and settlements housing internally displaced persons. He said those engagements took place without violence or any effort to interfere with the activities of rival parties.

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The campaign council also called on Ndume to produce verifiable proof, including an official police report, connecting ADC members or supporters to the reported disruption. Nonetheless, the allegations surrounding the November 6 incident have not been independently established based on the information provided by either side.

Impact on Gwoza Peace and 2027 Politics

The dispute raises concerns about peace in Gwoza as political parties position themselves for the 2027 elections, and the senator is urging residents to reject violence. Ndume said the controversy could affect the peaceful political atmosphere in the community.

Ndume maintained that political disagreements should never escalate into violence or confrontation between supporters. He stressed that the people of Gwoza would not accept attempts by any political group to disrupt activities in the area.

Ndume recalled that campaigns in Gwoza had historically proceeded free of the kind of hostility now alleged between rival supporters. He framed the current accusations as a threat to that record and to the community's unity.

The competing claims leave the November 6 incident unresolved, with the APC senator and the ADC campaign council each pointing to the other and calling for evidence. Residents and political observers will be watching how the dispute develops as the 2027 elections approach.