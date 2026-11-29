The Social Democratic Party rated INEC's November 28, 2026 mock accreditation above average but cautioned that the exercise's limited scope cannot guarantee the commission is ready for the 2027 general elections.

The Social Democratic Party has rated the Independent National Electoral Commission's mock accreditation and voting exercise held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, above average, but warned that the outcome does not guarantee the commission is ready for the 2027 general elections.

The SDP said its assessment was based on reports from party agents deployed to monitor the nationwide exercise across different parts of the country. The party's National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, who is also known as Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, spoke in an interview with journalists on Sunday. He said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System performed well in voter accreditation, with largely no incidences of malfunctioning in the areas monitored.

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He also said there were generally no operational delays in accreditation, voting and uploading of results. Aiyenigba described the development as a ray of hope and a sign of marked improvement in INEC's operations and logistics deployment. He acknowledged the low voter turnout recorded during the exercise, which he attributed to low-level sensitisation and awareness among the people.

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SDP Rates Mock Exercise Above Average

Aiyenigba said, The SDP rates the mock accreditation exercise conducted by INEC on Saturday, November 28, 2026, above average, on account of the reports that were received from our agents who were mobilised for the exercise. There were reported low voter turnouts, which could be attributed to low-level sensitisation and awareness on the part of the people. The performance of the BVAS in the area of voter accreditation was considered good, as there were largely no incidences of malfunctioning.

Despite the encouraging reports, the SDP cautioned against interpreting the outcome of the mock exercise as a guarantee of INEC's preparedness for the 2027 general elections. Aiyenigba said the limited scope and coverage of the exercise could not adequately reflect the logistical and operational demands of conducting a nationwide election involving thousands of polling units.

He said, Considering the huge logistics requirements and the large number of polling units to be covered across the country for the general elections in relation to the micro-nature of the mock accreditation exercise in scope and coverage, the outcome of the mock exercise cannot be relied on as a yardstick to measure the readiness of the commission or assure that all is well and set for the 2027 general elections. He added, The exercise gave some rays of hope and an impression of marked improvement in the operations and logistics deployment capacity of the commission.

No Operational Delays Recorded in Exercise

There were generally no areas of operational delays in accreditation, voting and uploading results in the course of the mock exercise in the areas monitored. The general impression one got from the exercise, although it was a mini exercise compared to running it countrywide, was that it gave some level of assurance that there could be marked improvement in the 2027 general elections.

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The SDP spokesperson said the exercise offered INEC an opportunity to identify areas requiring further attention before the general elections, urging the commission to build on the gains recorded. He added, By way of recommendation, the Party wishes to encourage the commission to scale up its public rating, build and gain confidence and the trust of the people by giving more attention to cleaning and delivering a credible voter register, work more on timely deployment of election personnel to the Polling Units in the elections, and strongly give assurances to the nation that there would be no unpleasant experiences of glitches in real-time election results transmission.

INEC Tests BVAS for 2027 Elections

INEC conducted the mock accreditation and voting exercise on November 28 across 17,676 polling units nationwide to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, assess its result transmission process and identify operational challenges ahead of the 2027 polls. The exercise was also intended to test the readiness of the commission's personnel and equipment, as well as assess the transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

The mock exercise forms part of INEC's preparations for the 2027 general elections, which will require extensive logistical coordination and the deployment of personnel and technology across the country. The commission has said the lessons from the exercise would help it address identified gaps and improve the efficiency and credibility of the electoral process.

The SDP therefore urged INEC to scale up public confidence by delivering a credible voter register, ensuring timely deployment of election personnel to polling units, and giving strong assurances that there would be no glitches in real-time transmission of election results in 2027.