Peter Obi and Ovie Omo-Agege have defended the rig and die slogan ahead of the 2027 elections, saying it targets electoral malpractice rather than threatening anyone. The controversy follows an attack on Omo-Agege's campaign team in Delta State that reportedly killed four people.

Peter Obi has said the popular rig and die slogan is a warning against electoral malpractice and not a threat to anyone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi Defends Rig And Die Slogan Against Misinterpretation

Obi spoke in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday evening in Jalingo, Taraba State, after an Obi-Kwankwaso town hall meeting. He said the slogan had been misunderstood as opposition to political campaigns, insisting that it was directed at those who might attempt to manipulate election results. Obi also commiserated with the families of the victims of the Zamfara crash. According to him, the message is about rejecting rigging, not about stopping campaigns.

Also read Delta Police Invite Omo-Agege, Ughelli North Chairman, Five Others Over Deadly Uduere Attack

He said people were saying they do not want rigging this time, and that they did not say they do not want campaign this time. He added that if anything, they want campaign this time. Obi also defended supporters of his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over allegations that they carry sticks to political gatherings, saying the items had never been used to harm anyone.

He said everybody who had followed the Kwankwansiyah group in Kano knows that they come out with such sticks and everything, but they have never used them to harm anybody. Obi said he had been part of that family for a while, and that he had never seen one day, maybe behind him, that anybody was harmed because they were carrying such items.

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The former Anambra State governor said he had not witnessed anyone being attacked by members of the Kwankwasiyya movement during political gatherings. He appealed to security agencies and other authorities to prevent violence during political activities, warning against the loss of lives over political ambitions. He said they are pleading with the authorities, adding that people cannot kill or harm others because they want to be political leaders.

Omo-Agege Insists Slogan Targets Electoral Malpractice Not Opposition

His comments followed growing concerns over attacks on opposition political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege also defended his controversial rig and die slogan ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that it is a warning against electoral malpractice and not a threat to anyone.

Omo-Agege, who is seeking election to the Delta Central Senatorial District under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said only those planning to manipulate the elections should be concerned about the slogan. He was asked whether the rhetoric could be contributing to the political violence being witnessed ahead of the elections. He said no, because the rig and die rhetoric that was alluded to says nobody is being threatened. According to him, they did not threaten anybody.

He said all they are saying is that they want free, fair and credible elections, and that they do not want anybody rigging the elections. He added that to the extent that people have no plans to rig the elections, they have nothing to worry about. He said it is only those who have plans to rig the elections that ought to have sleepless nights.

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Omo-Agege's defence comes amid concerns over the use of inflammatory language by politicians as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum. The slogan has attracted criticism from electoral stakeholders, including officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who have warned that such rhetoric could encourage violence against voters and election officials. The controversy also follows an alleged attack on members of Omo-Agege's campaign team in Delta State, in which four people were reportedly killed.

Delta State Attack Highlights Safety Concerns Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Omo-Agege escaped the attack, while members of his campaign team and other supporters were among the casualties. The former Deputy Senate President alleged that the attackers repeatedly called his name and declared that he was their target, suggesting that they intended to kill him. The separate comments by Obi and Omo-Agege reflect a broader debate over political language and safety as the 2027 election cycle takes shape.

Both men rejected the idea that the slogan is a call to violence, framing it instead as a demand for credible elections. Their remarks came as security agencies and electoral officials face pressure to prevent violence during political activities. Obi warned against the loss of lives over political ambitions, while Omo-Agege said only those planning to rig should feel uneasy about the slogan.

The attack in Delta State remains part of the concerns raised by opposition figures and electoral stakeholders ahead of the elections.