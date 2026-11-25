FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has asked President Bola Tinubu and APC leaders to let him coordinate support for the President's 2027 re-election in Imo and Kwara, saying he is done with Rivers State and the FCT.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to assign him responsibility for mobilising political support for the President's re-election in Imo and Kwara states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the request on Wednesday at a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. He said he was done with Rivers State and the FCT and was ready to take on the political task in the two states and deliver them for the President.

Also read FCT Minister Wike Urges Rivers Residents to Back Tinubu Alliance Ahead of 2027 Elections

Wike Seeks Kwara Imo Campaign Role

A statement issued by Wike's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted the minister as saying he had already been assigned responsibility for coordinating political activities in Rivers State and the FCT. Wike said he had tightened every loose end in Rivers and the FCT and now wanted to offer himself to head the campaigns in Kwara and Imo so as to ensure victory for President Tinubu in both states.

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He appealed to the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, and Tinubu to give him two additional states to oversee. Quote: I was assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states. All adequate political machineries have been set in motion to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for the President.

So, I have no much work to do again. Quote: As I am going now, I will plead with the DG and Mr President to add two more states for me to deliver. He explained that his interest in Imo State followed reports of political challenges there. He said he was willing to intervene to strengthen support for Tinubu.

Imo Kwara Political Challenges Highlighted

Quote: From what I am told, they are having some problems in Imo State. So, I will love to go there and deliver the state for Mr President. On Kwara State, Wike said he had also read reports of divisions within the political structure, although he admitted he had yet to independently verify the situation. Quote: Secondly, I have not confirmed, but what I read on social media is that there are some divisions in Kwara.

So I plead with the DG of the APC Presidential Council, Senator Yari, and Mr President to allow me take over Imo and Kwara states, because I am done with Rivers and FCT. At the Gokana meeting, Wike also canvassed support for Tinubu's second-term ambition. He described the President as a courageous leader willing to take difficult decisions in the country's interest.

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Wike cited the removal of the fuel subsidy, increased financial allocations to state and local governments, and the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland as achievements that, according to him, justified continued support for the administration. He commended political stakeholders in Gokana for setting aside their differences and working together under the Rainbow Coalition. He stressed that unity was essential to achieving their political objectives.

Rainbow Coalition Unites Behind Tinubu

Wike urged the people to sustain their relationship with Tinubu, warning against abandoning an existing political alliance for an uncertain alternative. He expressed confidence in his ability to expand the ruling party's political influence beyond his immediate political base. Earlier, the former Secretary to the Rivers State Government and Coordinator of the Rainbow Coalition in Gokana, Chief Kenneth Kobani, described the gathering as unprecedented. He said it brought together different segments of the community.

The APC South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Victor Tombari Giadom, expressed confidence that the coalition would mobilise up to 90 per cent of the votes in Gokana in the 2027 elections. Senator Magnus Abe also commended Wike for bringing previously divided political leaders together. He said the people of Gokana were united in their expectations from the coalition. The meeting was attended by political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths and other stakeholders from Gokana and neighbouring communities.

Wike's request comes as the APC leadership prepares for the 2027 general elections. The FCT minister is seeking to add Imo and Kwara to his coordination duties, citing reported problems in Imo and divisions in Kwara.