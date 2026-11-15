CPPE warns political violence threatens 2027 elections and investor confidence

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise warns that rising political violence ahead of the 2027 elections could trigger capital flight and disrupt businesses, as SERAP threatens legal action against INEC and political leaders call for urgent interventions.

Rising incidents of political violence, intimidation and attacks on opposition activities ahead of the 2027 general elections have triggered fresh concerns over Nigeria's democratic stability and investment climate.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has warned that sustained political instability could trigger capital flight, weaken investor confidence and disrupt businesses. The CPPE, a free enterprise advocacy group, cautioned on Sunday about the adverse implications of the trend for businesses and economic stability if the current wave of political unrest spirals out of control.

Also read CPPE Warns Political Violence in Nigeria Threatens 2027 Investment and Economic Stability

CPPE Warns Of Capital Flight And Business Disruption

It urged political leaders, political parties and state institutions to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law and shield the business environment from the consequences of political tensions. Muda Yusuf, the CEO of CPPE, made the call in a policy brief titled Political Violence and Institutional Neutrality. The warning followed reports of attacks on opposition parties' political gatherings earlier this month. Political violence must be unequivocally denounced, regardless of its perpetrators or beneficiaries, the group said.

Electoral ambition must never take precedence over the security of lives, property and investments. Politically motivated violence does not merely threaten democratic governance, the CPPE noted, but also risks investment, business operations, employment, and economic growth. It warned that political instability could discourage new investments, delay business expansion plans, and increase the risk premiums investors sometimes demand for extra comfort in a tense political climate.

According to CPPE, political clashes, insecurity, and violent protests can disrupt supply chains, logistics, and market access. Prolonged instability could accelerate capital flight and intensify foreign exchange volatility. The economic impact could be particularly severe for small businesses, informal enterprises and investors with significant fixed assets that could not be easily relocated. The CPPE called on security agencies to act proactively and impartially to forestall violence and ensure that perpetrators and their sponsors are held accountable.

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It stressed the significance of protecting the independence and neutrality of key state institutions, notably the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the judiciary, regulatory bodies and the civil service. The politicisation of these institutions creates risks that extend well beyond the electoral process, the group asserted. It weakens the rule of law, undermines regulatory predictability, increases the perception of arbitrary government action and erodes confidence in the protection of investments and contractual rights.

The organisation further said INEC must operate independently and professionally, free of political interference. At the same time, security agencies should protect political actors, electoral officials, citizens, and economic assets without partiality. It also urged the judiciary to remain independent and accessible to resolve electoral disputes on time, warning against using regulatory and law enforcement institutions for political intimidation or partisan advantage.

To prevent political tensions from undermining economic activities, the organisation outlined five priority actions for political leaders and state institutions. These include adopting zero tolerance for political violence, protecting institutional independence, promoting responsible political communication, safeguarding economic activities and preserving policy and administrative stability. CPPE urged political leaders to place national economic stability above partisan interests. It insisted that Nigeria's democracy should be strengthened through credible institutions and peaceful political competition rather than violence and institutional partisanship.

SERAP Demands Prosecution Of Electoral Violence Suspects

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened legal action against INEC if it fails to prosecute suspects arrested over electoral and political violence. SERAP asked INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan to obtain case files and relevant investigation materials from the Nigeria Police Force concerning suspects arrested since the commencement of campaigns on August 19, 2026.

The organisation asked the commission to review the files and promptly prosecute suspects against whom available evidence establishes offences under the Electoral Act 2026. It said the measures should be implemented within seven days of receipt or publication of the letter, warning that it would institute appropriate legal action against the commission if it failed to discharge its statutory responsibilities.

SERAP also urged INEC to press the police to intensify and conclude investigations into other reported incidents, identify and arrest suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and forward relevant evidence for prosecution. It further asked the INEC chairman to exercise the commission's powers under Section 83 of the Electoral Act 2026 to demand explanations from political parties suspected of involvement in or encouraging prohibited conduct and impose prescribed fines on parties that fail to comply with lawful directives.

The organisation anchored its demands on provisions of the Electoral Act prohibiting political violence, intimidation and disorderly conduct. It specifically cited Section 96(5), which prohibits political parties, aspirants and candidates from retaining, organising, training or equipping groups to use physical force or coercion to advance political objectives.

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It also referenced Sections 96(6), 96(7) and 96(8), which prohibit the use of armed private security organisations and other groups to provide security or assist political parties and candidates during campaigns, rallies, processions or elections, while prescribing penalties for violations. SERAP further cited Section 97, which prohibits threats of force or violence during political campaigns, and Section 120, which criminalises disorderly conduct intended to disrupt political meetings and the possession of offensive weapons or missiles at such gatherings.

It maintained that these provisions would be ineffective if suspects were arrested without subsequent prosecution. The organisation also drew attention to Section 148(2), which provides that prosecutions under the Act shall be undertaken by INEC legal officers or legal practitioners appointed by the commission. Although it acknowledged that the police and other law enforcement agencies have primary responsibility for criminal investigations, arrests and evidence gathering, SERAP argued that the division of responsibilities should not create an accountability gap.

It said INEC should proactively obtain police reports and case files, assess available evidence and institute prosecutions where sufficient grounds exist. Reports indicate that 22 suspected incidents of political violence have occurred across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Report Details Attacks On Opposition Candidates And Events

Specific incidents include an attack on Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benue State on September 8, attacks on an NDC ward meeting and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Enugu State on September 12, and the reported attack on the convoy of African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate Herberta Okonofua in Edo State on October 6. Other incidents included attacks on NDC supporters during campaign activities of its governorship candidate Chinyeaka Ohaa in Enugu State on October 10, which reportedly resulted in one death, and an attack on supporters of Accord governorship candidate Oriyomi Hamzat during a procession in Ibadan on October 14, which also reportedly claimed a life.

SERAP further listed the attack on the convoy of NDC candidate Rollins Offia-Nwali in Ebonyi State on October 22, which reportedly left one person dead and three injured, the attack on African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore and members of his team in Ado-Ekiti on October 30, and the reported attack on Obi's convoy in Calabar on November 4. Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported incidents of political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, including attacks on opposition supporters at a town hall meeting in Lagos on Thursday and Peter Obi's convoy in Cross River on 4 November.

Violent clashes during Nigerian Democratic Congress and Obidient Movement processions on 7 November in Asaba left one person dead and five others injured. Political leaders and civil society groups are calling for urgent interventions to prevent the crisis from escalating. Former Governor Seriake Dickson seeks an all-party summit to address growing political thuggery. Former Minister Solomon Dalung urges governors to protect the opposition's right to organise.

Senator Adolphus Wabara faults a recent court ruling and alleges a plot to weaken opposition parties. The NDC has accused President Bola Tinubu's camp of splashing cash on propaganda.