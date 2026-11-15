Yari and Yilwatda say Plateau is 101 percent assured for Tinubu in 2027

APC campaign leaders Abdulaziz Yari and Nentawe Yilwatda told a Jos rally that Plateau State will back President Bola Tinubu overwhelmingly in the January 16, 2027 election, citing delivered promises on roads, security and the economy.

APC Presidential Campaign Council Director-General Senator Abdulaziz Yari and party National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda have assured President Bola Tinubu that Plateau State will deliver overwhelming support in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

APC leaders pledge Plateau support for 2027

The assurances were given at the APC North-Central presidential campaign rally held at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos. Both leaders cited the administration's infrastructural, security and economic interventions as the basis for the state's unified backing. Yari said the key political actors in Plateau State have closed ranks behind the President's re-election bid, insisting that victory in the state was already guaranteed. He said: Mr. President, we knew the last election.

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And today, Plateau can speak, and we can see with our new eyes what we are experiencing in Plateau today. He added: The key players, the active players in Plateau politics are all here to call you, to give you the assurances that 2027 Plateau is 101 percent assured. The former Zamfara State governor described President Tinubu as the captain of our plane and the captain of our ship. He dismissed opposition criticism of governance and security.

Yari maintained that security remains the number one priority in the administration's manifesto. He commended the President for stabilising national finances and scaling up federal allocations to sub-nationals. He said: We thank you for this special leadership. We are going to do our best as government, and we are going to do our best as a party by guaranteeing that remarkable progress will be achieved.

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Yilwatda expresses emotional pride hosting Tinubu

He added that every item in the manifesto will be attended to by this administration. In his remarks, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who hails from Plateau State, went emotional as he expressed pride in hosting the President and top party leadership on his home turf. He said: I am deeply emotional because you are standing right here in my home state.

This is Plateau State, and Plateau has spoken with one unified voice because every leader of Plateau State is now with you. He said the leaders are standing behind the President, working alongside him and committed to working with him all the way through. Yilwatda declared that the Tinubu administration had fulfilled every campaign pledge made to the people of the state, particularly in road construction and security infrastructure. He said: Your Excellency, you are a promise keeper.

Every single promise you made to Plateau State, you have fulfilled. You promised us roads, and you gave us roads. He also said: You promised us military barracks, and you delivered two battalions and a full brigade. You promised us command centres for our security agencies, and you established them across Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa.

Chairman details security and infrastructure deliver

He continued: You promised us surveillance cameras, and you delivered. You promised us forest guards, and you delivered. Everything you pledged, and even vital interventions you did not explicitly promise, you have delivered for our people. The APC chairman assured the President that the solidarity demonstrated by state governors and party stalwarts at the rally would translate into decisive votes at the polls.

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He said: Come January 16, 2027, the ballot box will speak loud and clear to show how deeply Plateau State appreciates Mr. President. The people of Plateau will vote en masse for Mr President to return for a second term.