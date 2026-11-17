The APC in Ogun State has described the PDP's projection of winning 18 of 20 local government areas in the 2027 governorship election as a political fantasy, saying the opposition party will struggle to win a single ward.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's projection that it would win 18 out of the state's 20 local government areas in the February 6 governorship election as a political fantasy.

The ruling party described the projection as evidence of the PDP's disconnect from grassroots political realities. It stated that the opposition party lacked the political structures and electoral strength to win even a single ward in the state. The APC said the PDP would struggle to win even one ward out of the 236 wards in Ogun State. It advised the PDP to first focus on rebuilding itself rather than making unrealistic electoral projections.

Also read Ogun 2027: PDP will win 18 of 20 LGAs, says Wale Adedayo

APC Cites Defections as Proof of PDP Decline

The party cited the defection of former state PDP Chairman Sikirullahi Ogundele, former Publicity Secretary Akinloye Bankole, former Youth Leader Oyejide Sunkanmi and other key stakeholders as evidence of the opposition party's declining fortunes. According to the ruling party, the PDP's continued loss of prominent leaders raises serious questions about its capacity to win elections across the state.

Describing the PDP as an empty political shell, the APC accused the spokesperson for the PDP 2027 Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Wale Adedayo, of creating false electoral expectations and misleading a desperate governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, with unrealistic projections. The APC's Publicity Secretary, Femi Nuberu, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta. He said that with the PDP's continual loss of prominent leaders, elected representatives and grassroots mobilisers, such a victory prediction was a dream far from reality.

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Nuberu cautioned Adedayo to be mindful of creating false electoral expectations and misleading a desperate governorship aspirant with unrealistic projections. Nuberu said: How can a party that has lost touch with political reality suddenly boast of winning 18 out of 20 local government areas? Is Wale Adedayo merely making these claims to create false hope and mislead a desperate governorship aspirant? The PDP is an empty shell, and its spokesperson should stop mistaking political propaganda for genuine electoral strength.

APC Questions Wale Adedayo Electoral Projections

Where are the structures? Where are the leaders? Who are the people expected to deliver these imaginary victories? He added: Wale Adedayo is clutching at straws for his political survival.

He needs urgent political rehabilitation, and Adebutu may well be his next victim. The damage inflicted on Ogun State by the PDP must never be allowed to return. The party has lost the confidence of the electorate, and no amount of propaganda can reverse that reality. The PDP should not mistake political noise for electoral strength.

The people know the difference between a party with functioning structures and one surviving on unrealistic projections. The exchange followed a recent interview by Adedayo on Arise Television, where he urged the APC not to depend on what he described as federal might to win the 2027 governorship election for Adeola. He insisted that the APC would not secure victory through the backing of the Federal Government.

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Adedayo Alleges Shift in Ogun State Political Climate

He asserted that the political climate in Ogun State was becoming increasingly favourable to the PDP, alleging that some supporters and associates of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, had indicated their willingness to support and vote for Adebutu. Adedayo maintained that Ogun residents would resist any move to impose a non-indigene on them.

He argued that the state's genuine sons and daughters would not relinquish their political birthright by throwing their support behind a candidate whose ancestral background had become a subject of public debate. He expressed confidence that Adebutu would secure victory in all the local government areas across Ogun East and the six councils in Ogun Central, while claiming that the PDP candidate would also win in at least two local government areas in Ogun West.

Adedayo said: PDP will clear between 18 to 19 local government areas in Ogun. I can assure you that. Adebutu will win Ogun East, Adebutu will win the six LGAs of Ogun Central and a minimum of two in Ogun West. The APC responded that the 2027 election will expose the true strength of every political party in the state.