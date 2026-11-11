PDP Condemns Attacks on Supporters at Pantami's Gombe Rally, Promises Jobs and Support for Farmers

The Peoples Democratic Party condemned attacks on its supporters during the homecoming reception for governorship candidate Professor Isa Ali Pantami in Gombe. Pantami promised to fight poverty, create jobs, and support farmers, traders, and local contractors if elected in 2027.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has condemned attacks on its supporters during the homecoming reception of its governorship candidate in Gombe State, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, warning that no form of intimidation or violence would stop his victory in the 2027 governorship election.

The party's position was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed. PDP supporters were reportedly assaulted on Wednesday during a homecoming rally organised for Pantami in Gombe State. A viral video circulating on social media showed suspected thugs attacking and manhandling PDP supporters, while several vehicles were reportedly vandalised. Reacting, the opposition party condemned the attacks as barbaric and undemocratic, urging security agencies to investigate the incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

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PDP Calls for Justice After Violent Attacks on Supporters

The PDP stated, While celebrating this historic reception, the PDP strongly condemns the attacks on innocent citizens and our supporters, including the destruction of vehicles and the injury of party supporters. We consider these acts barbaric, undemocratic and completely unacceptable. No political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. We call on the security agencies to investigate these incidents and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

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The PDP said the attacks on its supporters would not stop its quest to defeat the APC in the 2027 elections, urging Governor Inuwa Yahaya to prepare for an honourable exit. The party said the reception accorded its governorship candidate, Pantami, showed growing support for change, urging supporters to remain peaceful, united and focused. It stated, The PDP is particularly concerned about the protection of Gombe State's commonwealth.

The resources of the state are not a political inheritance, personal entitlement or bounty to be shared and squandered by a privileged few. They belong to the people of Gombe and must be managed in their collective interest with the utmost prudence, transparency and accountability. The PDP is determined to protect this commonwealth.

Gombe's Future: A New Era of Accountability and Development

We are confident that under the leadership of Professor Isa Ali Pantami, Gombe State can look forward to a new era of purposeful governance anchored on accountability, prudent management of public resources, modernisation, infrastructural development, job creation, expanded economic opportunities and the empowerment of our people. Gombe belongs to its people. Its resources belong to its people. And its future must be determined by its people.

Finally, we call on the people of Gombe State to sustain this momentum and translate this overwhelming show of love and solidarity into electoral victory by coming out en masse to vote for Professor Isa Ali Pantami and all PDP candidates in 2027. Earlier, Pantami promised to tackle poverty, create employment opportunities and support youths, women, farmers, traders and local contractors if elected governor in 2027.

Pantami made the promises on Wednesday shortly after receiving the PDP governorship flag from the party's National Chairman, Abdurrahman Muhammad, at a rally in Gombe, marking the party's formal presentation of its candidate ahead of the next governorship election. Addressing party supporters and stakeholders, Pantami said his administration would prioritise the welfare of residents, with particular attention to employment creation, economic empowerment and improving the livelihoods of different groups across the state.

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Pantami Promises to Tackle Hunger and Create Jobs for Gombe Residents

Insha Allah, we will fight hunger, we will fight poverty, create employment opportunities and support young people and mothers, he said. The former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy also promised to open up economic opportunities for farmers, traders and contractors, saying his administration would award contracts to local contractors and support businesses to grow.

He said the interests of Gombe residents would guide his administration's policies, adding that farmers would receive government support, while traders would be assisted in expanding their businesses. Pantami also pledged to protect public resources from waste and mismanagement, insisting that the state's wealth should benefit its residents rather than a privileged few. Gombe's resources are not spoils of war. The wealth of Gombe belongs to the people of Gombe State.

It will not be mismanaged, he said. He argued that the state's resources should be managed responsibly and used to improve the living conditions of its people. The PDP candidate's promises came amid renewed political mobilisation by the opposition party following his emergence as its governorship candidate and his subsequent reinstatement after his name was initially omitted from the Independent National Electoral Commission's list of candidates.

The rally was attended by PDP figures, including former Gombe State Governor and Senator representing Gombe North, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; Senator Anthony Siyako Yaro, representing Gombe South; the party's National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed Jingudo; National Organising Secretary, Captain Muhammad Umar Bature; and Deputy National Chairman (North), Yusuf Akiriken, SAN.