The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes has scheduled the signing of a peace, non-violence and democratic conduct accord by Oyo State governorship candidates for Thursday, November 19, ahead of the 2027 election. Six candidates, including Senator Sharafadeen Alli and Hazeem Gbolarumi, are expected at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo.

Six governorship candidates in Oyo State are expected to sign a peace, non-violence and democratic conduct accord on Thursday, November 19, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The signing will be held at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, at 10 am, according to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes. The CCII President-General, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, announced the plan in a statement issued by the council Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Olomide. The statement was issued in Ibadan on Monday and reported on Tuesday.

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Candidates To Sign Peace Accord

The council said the accord is meant to secure the commitment of governorship candidates to peaceful political engagement, issue-based campaigns and responsible democratic conduct before, during and after the election. Among those expected to participate are Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress, Bimbo Adekanmbi of the Allied Peoples Movement, Oriyomi Hamzat of the Accord Party, Taofeek Adegoke of the African Democratic Congress, Hazeem Gbolarumi of the Peoples Democratic Party and Saheed Oladele of the African Action Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has listed 16 candidates for the Oyo governorship election scheduled for February 2027. Ajewole said the initiative was necessary because of the strategic position of Ibadanland in the political, economic and demographic landscape of Oyo State. He noted that Ibadanland accounts for about 50 per cent of the electoral strength of the state. That, he said, makes it a significant constituency in the forthcoming governorship election.

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He said, We believe that political competition should be based on ideas, policies and the capacity to deliver good governance rather than violence and intimidation. The initiative is part of the commitment of the council to promoting peaceful coexistence, responsible leadership and the protection of the democratic rights and welfare of residents of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

Preventing Recurring Political Violence

The move comes against the backdrop of recurring political violence in Nigeria, including recent clashes among supporters of major political parties in Oyo State. Ajewole said the incidents underscored the importance of early engagement among political stakeholders to prevent violence, promote tolerance and ensure that political disagreements do not degenerate into confrontations capable of threatening lives and property.

He said the proposed accord would require participating candidates to reject political violence, respect their opponents, discourage hostility among their supporters and protect lives and property. The President-General urged all governorship candidates to honour the invitation and demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful electoral process. He stressed that political differences should not threaten the unity, security and development of the state. The CCII is the umbrella body for associations, clubs and socio-cultural organisations in Ibadanland.

Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For January

It has more than 250 affiliated organisations. The statement added that the governorship candidates are expected to return to Ibadan House on January 6, 2027, for a town hall meeting organised by the council. At that meeting, representatives of the more than 250 affiliated organisations would engage the candidates on their demands, desires and expectations. The council said the town hall would give the candidates an opportunity to present their programmes and plans for various sectors of the state.

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Representatives of the affiliated clubs would also raise issues affecting their organisations and the people of Ibadanland.