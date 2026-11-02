APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi launches manifesto website for 2027 Oyo governorship race

Oyo State APM governorship candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi has unveiled a manifesto website featuring his Omititun 3.0 blueprint, with an abridged version online and the full document to follow soon.

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has unveiled a dedicated manifesto website ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The platform, accessible at bimbo-adekanmbi.com, carries his governance blueprint tagged Omititun 3.0: Continuity, Competence and Community, alongside information about his political vision and development priorities. The campaign council said the initiative is designed to deepen public engagement by giving residents, stakeholders and other interested members of the public direct access to his agenda. It said the website allows voters to examine and scrutinise his proposed governance programmes before the election.

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APM Council Announces Manifesto Launch

Yinka Oladoyinbo, Director of Communication and Spokesperson of the Oyo State APM Governorship Campaign Council, announced the launch in a statement issued on Monday. He described it as another important step in Adekanmbi's efforts to communicate his political vision and engage citizens on the future of Oyo State. Oladoyinbo said an abridged version of the manifesto has been published on the website, while the full document will be released very soon.

He said the publication would enable the people of Oyo State in particular and Nigerians in general to properly understand the development programmes planned for implementation under the Omititun 3.0 agenda. He added that making the manifesto available would give members of the public an opportunity to scrutinise the proposals and prepare for constructive engagement with the APM candidate.

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The campaign council described the website as part of Adekanmbi's digital engagement strategy, intended to make his policy direction accessible to voters ahead of the election. Oladoyinbo said Omititun 3.0 represents a governance philosophy built around continuity, competence and community participation. He said it emphasises sustaining existing achievements, identifying development gaps and ensuring that the benefits of governance reach communities across the state.

Omititun 3.0 Governance Blueprint Details

The initiative, he noted, is anchored on the belief that effective governance must go beyond promises to include clear policy direction, practical solutions and a commitment to inclusive development. He explained that the continuity component of the blueprint would focus on building on existing development efforts and addressing identified gaps. The competence component, he said, would bring the experience and capacity required to identify challenges, address gaps and deliver measurable results.

The community component, according to the campaign, underscores the importance of ensuring that no part of Oyo State is left behind in the distribution of development projects, opportunities and government services. The newly launched website features dedicated sections including About Bimbo, Omititun 3.0, Why Bimbo and Manifesto. These provide visitors with information about the candidate, his political vision and proposed governance priorities.

The platform is also expected to serve as an information hub through which residents, stakeholders and other interested members of the public can familiarise themselves with the APM candidate's policy direction and proposed approach to governance. Oladoyinbo said the launch adds a digital dimension to Adekanmbi's political engagement strategy, providing an accessible platform for citizens to interact with his ideas and hold discussions around his proposed development agenda for Oyo State.

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Website Serves As Digital Hub

He said the presentation of the document would enable the people of the state and Nigeria at large to be properly informed about the developmental programmes being planned for implementation during Omititun 3.0. The campaign also said the website would provide an opportunity for voters to scrutinise the manifesto and prepare them for constructive engagement with the APM candidate.

With the abridged version already online and the full version expected soon, the APM campaign said the platform will remain a central hub for residents seeking details of Adekanmbi's governance plans ahead of the 2027 election.