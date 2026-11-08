Osun APC chieftain Oyintiloye seeks unity with Adeleke to deliver 1.5m votes for Tinubu in 2027

Former Osun lawmaker Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has urged APC and Governor Ademola Adeleke to unite and deliver 1.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, warning that a divided house will fall.

A former lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called for unity among all stakeholders canvassing votes for President Bola Tinubu in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the party and Governor Ademola Adeleke must unite and work hard to deliver 1.5 million votes for Tinubu. Oyintiloye, a former Obokun State Constituency representative in the Osun State House of Assembly, made the call in a statement obtained in Osogbo, the state capital, on Sunday. He stated that after Adeleke appointment as coordinator of the state Presidential Campaign Council, all stakeholders in the coalition must set aside personal interests and work towards Tinubu victory.

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1.5 Million Votes Target Set for Osun

We have only one purpose, which is to deliver 1.5 million votes for the President in the state, Oyintiloye said. He added that all party leaders and stakeholders in the coalition for the presidential election must shun personal interests and grudges to ensure the President electoral victory. As the saying goes, any house divided against itself will fall, and we must avoid that as much as possible, he said.

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He called for the right approach by all stakeholders for the partnership to work in Tinubu favour, insisting that they must recognise and respect each other political relevance and contributions. He maintained that the parties involved in the coalition in the state must relate with mutual respect and operate as partners with complementary strengths. He added that both parties must clearly spell out the strategies and approaches to be adopted to secure a convincing victory in the election.

Oyintiloye implored the leadership of the coalition to develop a structural framework for grassroots mobilisation from the units, wards, local governments to state level, using a bottom-up approach. He said the active involvement of women, youths, traditional institutions, religious leaders, market associations, artisans, farmers, community stakeholders and other informal groups in the campaign is important and must be embraced by the council. All hands must be on deck to achieve this landmark victory for Mr President, he said.

Unity and Inclusiveness Needed for Tinubu

Personal ambitions, interests, grudges and claims of superiority must be set aside for the collective benefit, he added. He also said there is a need for the parties involved to embrace inclusiveness across party lines and work assiduously towards achieving their target in the state during the presidential election. With love, unity of purpose and open-mindedness, President Tinubu will emerge victorious in Osun with the targeted votes achieved, Oyintiloye said.

He noted that the coalition between the APC, PDP and the Accord Party, led by the state governor, was not merely a coming together of political interests but a strong alliance aimed at delivering victory for the President in the 2027 election. Oyintiloye reiterated the need for the parties involved to embrace inclusiveness across party lines and work assiduously towards achieving their target in the state during the presidential election.

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APC Coalition Prepares for 2027 Election

He also sought support for all the APC national and state assembly candidates in the upcoming election, saying all stakeholders in the party must work hard to deliver the desired results. He emphasised that securing the President victory in Osun is necessary and that stakeholders must set aside personal interests and grudges.