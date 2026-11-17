Senator Orji Uzor Kalu dismissed the planned November 23 opposition meeting as belated, saying the 2027 presidential election is Tinubu versus Tinubu while denying arms supply allegations and calling for a probe into political violence.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, has dismissed the planned November 23 meeting of opposition parties to agree on a consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 election, describing the move as belated and unlikely to pose a serious challenge to President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

Kalu said the opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, had lost the opportunity to build a united front capable of mounting a formidable challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress. He argued that divisions and disagreements among opposition figures had made it difficult for them to agree on a common candidate, adding that an earlier and sincere alliance could have caused concern within the APC.

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The former Abia State governor and former governor spoke on Tuesday in Abuja after receiving the Best Impactful Representation Award from the Senate Press Corps. Kalu said the meeting has no meaning to people like him. If people cannot sit and agree to work together, what is the point? he asked. Is it in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean which everybody is fighting to escape that they will agree on who should be the presidential candidate?

The game is too late for them, he said. Kalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance in the 2007 election, said a united opposition would have at least made the ruling party more concerned about the political contest. I thought they could have sincerely come together and presented one presidential candidate. That would have made us start having headaches.

Kalu Says 2027 Election is Tinubu Versus Tinubu

Not that they would win, Kalu said. He, however, insisted that the political situation currently favoured Tinubu, describing the 2027 presidential election as a contest without a credible opposition challenge. I have told them many times. The election is Tinubu versus Tinubu.

That is the truth. I ran for president in 2007. So I am more experienced than all of them. The election is Tinubu versus Tinubu.

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That is what it is on the ground today, if you understand this politics, he said. Kalu added, I know people might laugh, people might start making jokes. I really have no opposition. Let me leave it there.

Let them finish the meeting. Let us see the outcome of the meeting. The senator also dismissed reports that the APC was becoming apprehensive over the activities of opposition parties, insisting that the ruling party was not intimidated by their planned alliance. One of the newspapers reported that APC people are jittery.

We are not jittery. Rather, we are playing the game according to the rules. We cannot go out and start fighting. It is people fighting us.

Kalu Urges Opposition to Focus on Alternative Agenda

We have never fought anybody, he said. He challenged opposition parties to move beyond political confrontations and present Nigerians with alternative policies and programmes capable of addressing the country's challenges. According to him, opposition politicians should focus on explaining what they would do differently if elected rather than relying on attacks against the ruling party. Fighting is not in the name of the game.

They should go and tell the people what they will do for them. If they can do anything better, let them say it. If I am in opposition and running for president, I will set an alternative agenda for Nigeria to see what I will do. None of these presidential candidates have been able to do that.

We want to see an alternative agenda. You do not pay people to go and say the APC is jittery. Jittery for whom? How can a lion fear a lamb?

Kalu asked. Kalu maintained that Tinubu and the APC were interested in a fair political contest and national unity, warning against actions capable of escalating political tensions. What the APC is looking for and what the president has been preaching is fair play. Let us not look for anybody's trouble.

But we cannot be in our room, and you come and pour us hot water. We must defend ourselves. So, let us not cause trouble. I need the unity of this country.

It is very important. People want this country to disintegrate. But that is not what we are talking about now. They should allow the lion to lie with the lamb.

Senator Condemns Political Violence in Nigeria

Can a lion lie with a lamb? Yes. A lion and a lamb can lie together if they are civilised enough, he said. The senator also condemned the growing atmosphere of violence surrounding political activities, warning that Nigeria could not afford to turn the 2027 election into a season of bloodshed.

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Reacting to reports of attacks on political supporters and stone throwing during campaign activities, he described political violence as a longstanding threat to democracy. I condemn political violence. It has been a threat, not only in this election, but in others since independence. Whenever there is a political campaign, people start hyping politics, fighting people and throwing stones, he said.

He urged politicians to compete through their records, achievements and policy proposals rather than encouraging supporters to attack opponents. In an appeal that cut across party lines, Kalu insisted that political opponents should remember they remained Nigerians and friends despite their political differences. No life is worth wasting because of politics. We are all friends.

Whether it is Tinubu, Atiku, Obi or Makinde, all of us are friends. Why do we not continue with that level of friendship? It is not fighting, he said. Kalu stressed that Nigeria needed unity rather than political hostilities capable of deepening divisions and threatening national stability, and called on political leaders to put national unity above partisan interests.

Kalu Denies Arms Supply Allegations

The former governor also addressed allegations from previous election campaigns that he supplied arms to the APC, which he denied. He dismissed interpretations suggesting he was advocating arms sales to bandits, terrorists or unauthorised individuals, explaining that his comments concerned legitimate international arms transactions subject to licensing and security regulations.

Kalu rejected suggestions that he supplied weapons to political actors, bandits or terrorist groups, maintaining that legitimate international arms transactions required appropriate authorisation and monitoring by relevant intelligence and security agencies. He insisted he was not a defence contractor and that his remarks should not be interpreted as support for supplying weapons to criminal groups.

The senator also reacted to allegations by a support group that Abia State Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu was sponsoring attacks against political supporters in the state. Although he said he had no verifiable evidence to substantiate the allegation, Kalu urged Governor Alex Otti to investigate the matter and ensure political differences did not degenerate into violence.

He warned that any public official found sponsoring criminal activities should face the consequences of the law, regardless of the protection attached to political office. I do not have verifiable evidence. I am not even ready to believe people saying it. I still do not want to believe it, he said.

Kalu Declines Presidential Ambition After Prophecy

Kalu also responded to a prophecy by Prophet Ayodele of the Evangelical Spiritual Church that he would become Nigeria's president before the age of 70. The senator said he would not challenge what he described as God's will, but made it clear that seeking the presidency was not presently part of his political calculations.

Having contested the presidential election in 2007, he said he was currently comfortable serving in the Senate and had no immediate ambition to seek another political office. Am I ready to run for president? The answer is no. I am in my house. I want to sit in the Senate, he declared.

He added that political ambition was subject to the decisions of the party, stressing that the APC remained focused on its agenda and would not be distracted by opposition activities. The planned opposition meeting comes amid ongoing discussions among opposition leaders over possible cooperation and the emergence of a common presidential candidate to challenge the APC in 2027.