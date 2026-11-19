A pro-APC group and former Senator Shehu Sani have said opposition parties are too weak and discredited to challenge President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna Governor Uba Sani in 2027, as the Kaduna APC campaign council was inaugurated.

A support group of the All Progressives Congress and former Senator Shehu Sani have said opposition parties are too weakened and discredited to challenge President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu and Uba Sani Face Weak Opposition

The two separate endorsements came as the Kaduna State APC inaugurated its Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council and flagged off its campaign ahead of the 2027 polls. The Tinubu Uba Sani Consolidation Front, TUSCOF, said opposition parties are too weakened by internal crises to pose a serious challenge to Tinubu and Uba Sani. The group's Chairman, Mohammed Sada Jalal, spoke with journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the state campaign committee.

Also read 2027: APC group says Tinubu, Uba Sani face no threat from opposition in Kaduna

Jalal expressed confidence in the re-election prospects of both leaders, arguing that divisions and uncertainty within opposition parties had weakened their ability to challenge the APC. He said Uba Sani's performance in education, healthcare, infrastructure and human services had strengthened the APC's position in the state. He identified the governor's efforts to bridge the historical political divide between Kaduna North and Southern Kaduna as one of his major achievements.

He argued that the administration had promoted greater inclusion across the state. Jalal dismissed complaints about the distribution of projects and political appointments. He cited road construction in Zone One and the number of government appointees from Zaria as evidence of what he described as an even spread of development and opportunities.

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On the political influence of former governor Nasir El-Rufai and his son, Bello El-Rufai, the TUSCOF chairman dismissed suggestions that they could pose a serious threat to the APC in the forthcoming elections. He expressed optimism that the disagreement between Uba Sani and his predecessor would eventually be resolved, insisting that there was no crisis between the two politicians.

Jalal acknowledged that insecurity and economic hardship could cost the APC some votes in 2027, citing persistent attacks on communities and the difficulties facing households. He nevertheless maintained that the challenges would not stop the party from winning, recalling that similar concerns existed before the 2023 polls when the APC secured victory at the presidential level. Defending Tinubu's second-term ambition, Jalal argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year presidential tenure under the existing power rotation arrangement.

He cited Tinubu's past political support for northern leaders, particularly former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that the region should reciprocate by supporting his re-election. Speaking at the inauguration of the Kaduna State APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Shehu Sani challenged opposition politicians criticising Tinubu and Uba Sani to account for their records in office. He accused successive administrations of failing to tackle poverty and insecurity.

Shehu Sani Attacks Past Governments

Sani said those now criticising the government had opportunities to transform the country but failed to deliver meaningful results. He said the gathering reflected the governor's performance and urged Kaduna residents to support his re-election and that of Tinubu. Most of those making noise and criticising the government should tell Nigerians what they achieved during the years they were in power, Sani said. The poverty we are experiencing today is a consequence of their failures.

The insecurity we are experiencing today is also a consequence of their failures. The former senator accused opposition politicians who had served under both the Peoples Democratic Party and the APC of failing to deliver the transformation they now promise Nigerians. If they had the magic wand or miracle to transform Nigeria, they would have done so when they were in power, he said. They were in the PDP, and they failed.

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They were in the APC, and they failed. Sani listed the appointment of three ministers from Kaduna, the establishment of four federal universities, road projects and efforts to promote religious harmony between Muslims and Christians as achievements of the current administrations. He urged traders, civil servants, teachers, the poor and the wealthy to mobilise support for Tinubu and Uba Sani, expressing confidence that the APC would retain power in Kaduna State.

Kaduna APC Lists Government Achievements

Also speaking, the Kaduna State APC Chairman, Atiku Isaac Sankey, said the party was using the occasion to review its achievements and strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 elections. Sankey said the Tinubu administration and the Uba Sani government had demonstrated that governance was about delivering results that improve people's lives. He listed agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, healthcare and education as areas where the Kaduna government had recorded progress in the governor's 42 months in office.

On agriculture, Sankey said the administration had consistently allocated more than 10 per cent of the state's annual budget to the sector, while thousands of smallholder farmers across the 23 local government areas had received fertiliser support. He added that the government's non-kinetic approach to conflict resolution had enabled farmers to reclaim more than 500 hectares of previously inaccessible farmland.

The APC chairman also said the administration had commissioned several road projects and constructed more than 1,400 kilometres of rural roads across the state. Other interventions, he said, included free compressed natural gas bus services, which had recorded more than 52 million passenger trips and saved residents billions of naira.