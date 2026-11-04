Ondo APC elders reject coalition for Tinubu 2027, launch statewide mobilisation

Elders of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State have rejected a Rainbow Coalition arrangement for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election, saying the party can deliver over one million votes on its own.

Elders of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State have rejected a coalition arrangement with other political parties to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, insisting the party is strong enough to secure victory in the state.

Ondo APC rejects rainbow coalition for Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had formed a Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party platform in some states aimed at supporting Tinubu's 2027 re-election while allowing participating parties to contest local government and legislative positions. However, Chairman of the elders' group, operating under the auspices of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Mandate Elders Forum, also known as the PBAT Mandate Elders Forum, Dr Demola Ijabiyi, said at a meeting in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday that such an arrangement was unnecessary in the state.

Also read 2027: Tinubu doesn’t need ‘Rainbow Coalition’ to win in Ondo

He said the APC was firmly established in Ondo and capable of delivering the targeted one million-plus votes for the President. He revealed the establishment of the Progressive Mandate Forum, a statewide mobilisation structure inaugurated across all 18 local council areas. The mandate, he said, is to extend its organisation to every ward and polling unit, mobilise the electorate, and work towards delivering over one million votes for Tinubu alongside victory for all APC National and State Assembly candidates.

Ijabiyi said, We recognise the value of cooperation among political parties pursuing a common objective. However, the circumstances of each state must determine the form such cooperation takes. In Ondo State, the APC is the dominant political party, controlling government at both the state and local government levels. We therefore see no justification for any coalition arrangement that requires us to sacrifice our candidates or surrender constituencies in exchange for support for President Tinubu.

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We warmly invite other political parties to endorse and support the President's re-election. Our doors are open to all who share our conviction that his administration should consolidate its reforms and development agenda.

However, support for the President need not depend on displacing APC candidates. We have confidence in our candidates and their prospects of victory. Our task is to secure the success of the entire APC ticket while building the widest possible support for the President. We welcome cooperation for President Tinubu's victory, but we do not support bargaining away the electoral prospects of our candidates, he added.

PC elders condemn members supporting rivals

Meanwhile, the forum warned that any APC member, whether aggrieved or not, who engages in support for another party other than the party's candidate has committed an anti-party offence. Why do you want to jettison our own candidate and support another candidate?

If it is because you lost out in the primaries, and you think that you want to cut the corner, no matter the way you look at it, you have engaged in an anti-party activity, and we condemn it. We will not encourage it. In any case, whoever does that will fail and fail woefully.

The APC elders' chairman also urged the party's National Assembly and state assembly candidates to actively participate in the ongoing mobilisation campaign ahead of the elections. They must add the full weight of their personal campaigns to this collective effort. Their participation must reach the polling units. Every candidate should know the strength of the party in each unit within the constituency, identify gaps in mobilisation and work with local leaders to address them.

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Call for women and youths in door-to-door campaigns

He appealed to women and youths in the party to begin door-to-door campaigns to help the President secure more than the targeted one million votes in the state. We call on APC women and youths to take their place at the forefront of this assignment. Women and young people are central to our communities and to any successful mobilisation effort. Their networks reach into homes, markets, workplaces, schools, professional associations and neighbourhoods across the state.

We urge them to begin sustained door-to-door engagement: explaining our party's case, listening respectfully to voters' concerns and encouraging eligible citizens to participate in the elections. Our message must be persuasive and grounded in the President's record and the opportunities his administration seeks to create. Where citizens raise concerns, we must respond with facts, patience and understanding. Women and youths will have meaningful responsibilities in leadership, planning and mobilisation.

He also urged party leaders at the local government and ward levels to fully involve women and youths in taking the party's message to every community. The forum said the focus is on encouraging citizens who have stopped voting to return to the polls through sustained mobilisation, voter education, and door-to-door engagement, with women and youths taking leading roles.

The elders also called on party leaders, candidates, support groups, and members across the state to ensure an impressive and peaceful turnout to demonstrate the depth of the state's support for the president during the presidential campaign rally scheduled for November 11, 2026. We want the president to see a state united in its determination to support his re-election. We want our reception to convey a clear message. He is our own, and we are his, Ijabiyi stated.

Every polling unit matters. Every candidate has a responsibility to help deliver it. Our common strength will grow when candidates campaign actively, structures work together, and supporters see a united party seeking their mandate.