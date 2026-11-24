Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has rejected a Federal High Court judgment nullifying his NDC senatorial nomination for Delta Central and directed his lawyers to appeal the decision.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has rejected a Federal High Court judgment that nullified his nomination as the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

He described the ruling as inconsistent with documentary evidence and applicable law, and said he has directed his legal team to immediately appeal. The judgment was delivered on Tuesday by Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa at the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State. The suit was marked FHC/WR/CS/120/2026 and was instituted by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, who challenged the validity of Omo-Agege's nomination.

Also read Court Nullifies Omo-Agege’s NDC Senatorial Candidacy, Directs INEC To Remove Name From List

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to remove Omo-Agege's name from its list of candidates for the election. It also restrained the former Deputy President of the Senate from parading himself as the NDC senatorial candidate. Justice Nganjiwa dismissed all five preliminary objections raised by Omo-Agege, the NDC and INEC challenging the competence of the suit. The court then proceeded to determine the substantive issues raised by the plaintiff.

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Court Rules Against Omo-Agege Nomination

The court held that the NDC failed to comply with the Electoral Act's mandatory provisions on submitting its membership register to INEC before its primary election. It found that Omo-Agege's name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to INEC at least 21 days before the primary. The court also held that the NDC failed to provide credible evidence establishing that its membership register was subsequently updated and submitted to INEC within the statutory period preceding the primary.

It said the statutory window for conducting a fresh primary had closed. In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege said he respected the court but strongly disagreed with its decision. He said some findings did not reflect the documentary evidence presented before the court. Omo-Agege faulted the court's finding that his name was missing from the register.

He insisted that both the NDC and INEC presented documents showing that he was included in the membership register submitted by the party. According to the statement, the NDC submitted only one membership register and did not maintain competing records for the same primary election. It said Omo-Agege's name appeared in the register submitted to INEC.

Omo-Agege Faults Evidence Findings

The statement further claimed that INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies of the document to several individuals, with Omo-Agege's name appearing on it. It said the legal team would ask the Court of Appeal to examine the basis for the trial court's finding. Omo-Agege also questioned the legal standing of Akpodiete to institute the suit.

He argued that the plaintiff did not obtain nomination forms, was not cleared by the party to contest, and was not listed among participants in INEC's official monitoring report on the primary. The statement added that Akpodiete did not ask the court to declare him winner of the primary or award him the party's ticket, but instead sought to invalidate Omo-Agege's nomination. It said this raised questions about whether he had demonstrated sufficient legal interest.

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Omo-Agege alleged that there had been attempts before the judgment to persuade INEC to remove his name from its final list of candidates. He said the commission declined after confirming that his name appeared in the membership register submitted by the NDC. He described the documents as official records that should be examined in their proper context during the appeal. He said his decision to challenge the judgment should not be interpreted as disrespect for the judiciary.

The statement said those already celebrating the decision as the end of Omo-Agege's political journey should exercise patience. It said the judgment was that of a trial court and the opportunity for appellate review remained. Omo-Agege reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC and the people of Delta Central, saying he would defend his political rights through lawful means. He said he would not abandon the democratic process because of a judgment he considered erroneous.

APC Membership Challenges Omo-Agege

Meanwhile, Justice Nganjiwa, relying on INEC's revised electoral timetable, noted that Omo-Agege participated in the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026. The court said this established that he was still a member of the APC at the material time. The judge maintained that only persons whose names appeared in a political party's membership register, in accordance with the Electoral Act, were eligible to participate in its primary elections.

On the admissibility of a previously withdrawn affidavit, the court held that a party was entitled to withdraw an affidavit already filed in a proceeding. It added that once withdrawn, such an affidavit could no longer be relied upon. The appeal could prove crucial to Omo-Agege's ambition to return to the Senate. The trial court's pronouncement that the statutory window for conducting a fresh primary had closed adds significance to the appellate process.