Okorocha Urges Uzodimma To Stop Attacking Judge Over Imo West APC Judgment

Former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma and his aides to stop criticising judges and instead pursue their appeal up to the Supreme Court over the Imo West APC senatorial ticket judgment.

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged his successor Hope Uzodimma and his aides to stop attacking the judge who ruled against Uzodimma's claim to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Imo West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okorocha advised Uzodimma and his associates to pursue their appeal up to the Supreme Court rather than attack the Judiciary over the ruling. Okorocha spoke on Tuesday at the Federal High Court premises in Abuja where he said he had visited the court registry to sign documents related to Uzodimma's appeal against the October 26 judgment. In the judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court Abuja upheld Okorocha's claim to the APC ticket for Imo West Senatorial District.

Also read “Okorocha Is Chasing Shadows” — Uzodimma Vows To Appeal Court Judgement

Reacting to comments allegedly made by the governor's Deputy Chief of Staff and the APC National Vice-Chairman Okorocha described their remarks against the judge as unacceptable. He said I listened to that news yesterday and it was so horrible so terrible that Governor Hope's aide in the name of his Deputy Chief of Staff and the National Vice Chairman of APC could berate a judge insult a judge.

To use his words he said that the judgment was rubbish procured and that the judge should go and look at himself in the mirror. I think that is terrible. And the other one his Deputy Chief of Staff whose wife is even a judge could be insulting the judge over a judgment. So it means that whenever the judgment is for Hope then it is good but whenever it is against him then the Judiciary is evil.

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I think this is very uncivilised. I want him to caution his attack dogs and his people to refrain from insulting judges. It does not represent this nation well and I feel particularly hurt. I was made to understand that he has called all his aides and commissioners and everybody to go on as an attack dog.

You see they are doing all that. Cannot he wait patiently again to try and get the appeal through? At least the Supreme Court is there. So it is shocking.

I do not know what they expected; that the judge should have said that the election was done on the 16th for Hope when the actual date is the 18th? Or he would have said that Hope emerged by consensus which is not true? Or the paper signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Imo State the National Chairman signed only it saying it was by consensus and that Hope's election took place two days before the time?

Okorocha Asks Uzodimma To Respect Judiciary

I do not understand what their quarrel is all about. I want to once more say let us protect the sanctity of the Judiciary and let us allow justice to prevail in all matters. Hope has been a very big and unusual beneficiary of the court and I think he should have respected.

Okorocha challenged Uzodimma to refute his claims in public rather than attacking judges and the Judiciary adding If you (Uzodimma) think any of the things I am saying is not true and that the judgment is not true Hope should come to television or come and speak. Why is he (Uzodimma) hiding and using attack dogs here and there to attack judges? That is very bad and that shows what it means.

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Okorocha who accused Uzodimma of engaging in forgery by allegedly presenting forged documents in the course of the hearing of the case just decided by Justice Abdulmalik argued that the Imo governor was fighting a lost battle. He said In fact if you look at the documents certified by INEC according to Hope and look at the inconsistencies and irregularities then you could say that even the judge has no choice.

Even the judge who wants to do wrong cannot do wrong in this case. Stop insulting judges. Pursue your appeal and stop your attack dogs from insulting everybody and insulting the Judiciary. Okorocha who hailed the Judiciary said I salute the Nigerian Judiciary honestly.

Ex-Governor Denies Arrest Report

Whatever you might say they are still very good. And I believe that the right thing should be done. The ex-governor of Imo State refuted the report that he was ever arrested blaming the alleged false report on Uzodimma. He said Let me talk to you about the so-called arrest which never happened.

There was no arrest. And I have asked all the media houses to either do investigative journalism or face a huge lawsuit you cannot avoid or afford. So Hope Uzodimma went and got a fraudulent warrant after trying so many Magistrate Courts. He went to the one near the Kogi border to get one.

Then he got his usual manner: a fraudulent warrant of arrest. The same court suo motu (on its own accord) found out that it was fraud and vacated the order and that is proof that there was fraudulent activity. So who is fraudulent in this case if he went and got a warrant of arrest and the court on its own vacated it?

It means the court can only vacate an order it has issued if it is an issue of fraud. So these are very explicit. And you can see that the police have really understood him very well and I think they have been careful Okorocha said.