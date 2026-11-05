Ogun ADC inaugurates campaign directorate for 2027 despite court ruling nullifying Atiku candidacy

The African Democratic Congress in Ogun State has inaugurated its Directorate of Campaign for the 2027 elections, declaring readiness to mobilise voters and challenge the existing political order.

The African Democratic Congress in Ogun State has inaugurated its Directorate of Campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring its readiness to mobilise voters across the state and challenge the existing political order.

ADC Inaugurates Campaign Directorate For 2027 Elections

The party also charged members of the directorate to shun violence and insults, and base their campaign on issues crucial to the growth of the state and national development. The party's state chairman, Femi Soluade, made this known in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday while inaugurating the directorate, describing the occasion as a historic milestone in the party's preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership, Atiku's 2027 Nomination

He charged members to work towards securing victory for the party through grassroots mobilisation, effective organisation and strategic communication. Solude described the ADC as an alternative political platform capable of addressing the country's leadership challenges, insisting that the party represented the aspirations of ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, the party's commitment to justice, equity, good governance and people-centred leadership distinguishes it from other political parties, as he accused successive political leaders of failing Nigerians through worsening hunger, insecurity and unfulfilled promises. He said, Let me be clear: the ADC is not just another party. ADC is the alternative. ADC is the hope of the ordinary Nigerian.

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While others have failed the people with hunger, insecurity and broken promises, ADC stands for justice, equity, good governance and people-centred leadership. The Ogun ADC chairman said the newly inaugurated directorate had four major responsibilities: mobilisation, organisation, communication and delivering electoral victory. He urged members to take the party's message to every ward, polling unit, market and community across the state, stressing that effective grassroots engagement would be crucial to its electoral success.

Solude explained, Our mandate is clear: We must take ADC to every ward, every polling unit, every market and every community. No voter should be left untouched. Let us work as one family. No division.

No internal war. No personal ambition above the party. Our only ambition must be the victory of ADC and the progress of our people. Let us run a campaign of issues, not insults.

A campaign of peace, not violence. A campaign of ideas, not lies. Let the people judge us by our character and our programmes. To our youths, women, and stakeholders - this is your time.

Take ownership of this campaign. Own it in your ward, in your street, in your polling unit. As we inaugurate this directorate today, I make this promise: The leadership will give you all the support you need. But we also expect commitment, loyalty, and hard work from you.

He noted that while the road to victory will not be easy, adding that with God, with unity, and with hard work, ADC will triumph in this state. I, therefore, with great honour and in the spirit of our party, inaugurate the Directorate of Campaign of the ADC State Council. In his acceptance speech, the council's Chairman, Rasak Eyiowuawi, urged members of the party to stand firm, work together in unity and not be afraid.

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Party Leaders Urge Unity And Grassroots Mobilisation

Eyiowuawi stated that the party is the only opposition party in the state, calling on the members to return to their respective wards and galvanise support for the party. He said, Let us stand firm, believe in God, and unite to fight the curse in 2027. Atiku will win the 2027 Presidential election, and Jimi Lawal will also win the 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, the council's Secretary, Akande Abiodun, called on the members to work for the party's emergence in the state and Nigeria in 2027. She said, Ogun people are yearning for a credible platform, and the credible platform without blemish is ADC. People should come out en masse and vote for ADC; they should not be intimidated or cowardly.

The campaign council members include the Grand Patron, Alani Opaleye; the party's governorship candidate and Patron, Jimi Lawal; Deputy Patron, Funmilola Folake; among others. Hon. Razak Eyiowuawi was named Chairman of the Central Campaign Council, while Hon. Sanni Tajudeen, Alhaji Adesanya Adeleke and Hon.

Solomon Ezekiel Okeowo were listed as deputy chairmen representing Ogun Central, Ogun East and Ogun West, respectively. Other appointments include Hon. Lukmon Sunday as chairman for Abeokuta North, with Hon. Rahmon Rabiu as the Local Government Campaign Director; Abraham Sonde as chairman for Abeokuta South, with Sogbesan Semiu as LGCD; and Balogun Azeez as chairman for Odeda, with Comrade Morphy Dona as LGCD.

Campaign Council Announced Despite Court Judgment Nullifying Leadership

Alhaji Lasisi Aimasiko and Comrade Bakare Gabriel were named chairman and LGCD, respectively, for Obafemi-Owode, while Ojerinde Olusola was appointed chairman for Ifo. The inauguration took place despite a Federal High Court judgment nullifying the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate. In its judgment on Thursday, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the process that led to Atiku's emergence as the ADC presidential candidate.

The court also voided the emergence of former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola and other party officials as national officers. Justice Lifu further nullified the nominations of ADC candidates for the 2027 general elections, ruling that they emerged from an illegal leadership structure. Solude described the judgment as no cause for concern, expressing confidence that the party would overcome the challenges and strengthen its chances in the forthcoming elections.

He urged candidates to remain calm, insisting that nothing would happen to their candidacies. He also announced that the party would host Atiku in Ogun State on November 12. According to him, the newly inaugurated directorate would serve as the engine room of the party's campaign and drive its efforts to win the elections. The party expressed confidence that Atiku would eventually appear on the ballot in 2027, saying its opponents' attempts to destabilise it would not succeed.