Obi Condemns Convoy Attack in Calabar as Police Arrest Suspect, UN Demands Violence-Free 2027 Polls

Peter Obi condemned an attack on his campaign convoy in Calabar, Cross River State, as police arrested a 27-year-old suspect and the United Nations called for violence-free 2027 elections.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), condemned an attack on his campaign convoy by suspected thugs in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday.

The attack occurred at about 2:20 p.m. at the Watt Market Roundabout as the convoy returned from the palace of the Obong of Calabar to the Metropolitan Hotel, venue of the party's presidential town hall meeting. The Cross River State Police Command arrested a 27-year-old man, Victor Edet Yellow Duke, in connection with the attack.

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Obi Campaign Convoy Attacked in Calabar

According to police, a group of suspected hoodlums armed with machetes and sticks emerged from the Calabar Road and Clerks Alley axis and attacked vehicles in the convoy. The number of vehicles affected had not been ascertained. Obi spoke at the town hall meeting in Calabar hours after the attack, where suspected assailants smashed windscreens and side mirrors of some campaign buses.

A viral 30-second video showed attackers, mostly dressed in black shirts, fez caps and face coverings, using machetes to damage vehicles. His media aide, Esther Umoh, raised the alarm on X and later shared a five-second video showing a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg being evacuated, attributing it to a stray bullet. Recounting the incident, Obi said his security team advised him to take another route after the assailants allegedly armed themselves with machetes and other weapons.

He added, "They were throwing stones, and I saw people running back. And my security people said we should find another way because they have machetes and other things. I asked, 'In Nigeria? I am coming down to go and meet them.

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' By the time they saw what was happening, they left. All these things happened because Nigerians allow it. We are not going to allow it in 2027.

" Police personnel deployed to the area moved in swiftly to contain the situation, using tear gas to arrest the suspect while others fled. The suspect was taken to the State Police Headquarters by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) for discreet investigation to prevent reprisals or a breakdown of law and order. Normalcy has since returned to the area.

In a statement by Police Public Relations Officer ASP Sunday Eitokpah, the command said Commissioner of Police CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue ordered a thorough investigation to identify and arrest other participants and establish the full circumstances of the incident. The police cautioned against presuming the suspect's guilt, stating, "The arrest of a suspect does not amount to a determination of guilt, as the suspect remains entitled to the presumption of innocence pending the conclusion of investigation and any subsequent judicial proceedings.

" The police also said they averted a potential clash between NDC supporters and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Calabar. NDC supporters gathered in front of the Metropolitan Hotel where Obi was expected, while APC supporters were on a road walk towards the Governor's Office. The atmosphere became charged when APC supporters stopped in front of the hotel, but police officers promptly intervened, engaged both groups, and prevented the situation from degenerating.

Police Warn Against Destroying Campaign Materials

In another development, the police warned politicians, supporters, and political thugs against destroying, defacing, or unlawfully removing campaign posters, banners, and billboards of rival candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections. Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, expressing concern over increasing incidents of deliberate destruction of political campaign materials nationwide. The police described the acts as political intolerance capable of undermining democratic participation and warned troublemakers to desist.

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The United Nations demanded violence-free polls, warning the Nigerian electorate against allowing the elections to become sources of violence and instability. UN representative Leonardo Santos Simão urged Nigerians to see the election as a democratic process to promote peace, national cohesion, and development. He emphasized that the UN recognized the enormous responsibility facing INEC, particularly amid security challenges confronting Nigeria and other countries in the West African sub-region.

UN Calls for Peaceful 2027 Elections

Simão announced that the UN would maintain a presence during the electoral process to encourage positive conduct and support an atmosphere conducive to peaceful participation. He said, "We are here, pleased to give you moral support, that you are not alone in facing this mammoth task.

" Simão clarified that the UN would not participate as an election observer because it had no mandate to undertake election observation. He stressed that the outcome of Nigeria's 2027 elections would have implications beyond its borders, particularly for democratic stability, regional integration, and peace in West Africa. According to him, peaceful elections in Nigeria could encourage other countries in the region, while instability could have wider consequences.

Obi arrived in Calabar alongside his wife, Margaret, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for the town hall meeting. Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Constance Ikokwu, and Obi's spokesman, Idris Zekeri, for further comments were unsuccessful. The incident is the latest reported security challenge involving Obi's campaign, coming about two months after his convoy encountered a blockade and confrontation with youths in Benue State.

During the Benue visit, Obi's convoy was blocked by youths along the Makurdi-Gboko Federal Highway as he travelled to the state for political engagements ahead of the 2027 presidential election and to commiserate with victims of the June 2025 attacks in Yelewata. Trouble reportedly started a few metres from the airport when the convoy encountered a roadblock mounted by the youths, who prevented motorists from using the two-lane highway.

The blockade caused traffic congestion, while the police were criticised for failing to disperse the youths promptly. The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, subsequently disclosed that no fewer than 46 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident. Nwadiogbu said investigations were ongoing and that security operatives were trailing key leaders of the youths.