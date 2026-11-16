Nwifuru Says Tinubu Will Win Over 80 Percent of Ebonyi Votes in 2027

Governor Francis Nwifuru has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will win more than 80 percent of Ebonyi State votes in 2027, as the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement was inaugurated in Abakaliki with 25 donated vehicles.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said President Bola Tinubu will win more than 80 percent of the votes cast in the state during the 2027 general election.

He spoke in Abakaliki during the inauguration of the Ebonyi State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement. Nwifuru said the state was indebted to Tinubu because he had done what no previous Nigerian leader had done for Ebonyi. He urged residents to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress. He said if two million votes are cast in Ebonyi, the President must have beyond 80 percent of the votes.

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He added that the people are well educated, well enlightened and aware of the sacrifices the President has made. Ebonyi is an APC state, and it is APC from top to bottom. We are ready to vote for him, the governor declared. He said the people do not want anybody to convince them because what the President has done for them has convinced them.

Tompolo And Ministerial Appointment

The governor thanked High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, for supporting the state and providing the vehicles. He described Tompolo as a selfless leader and committed supporter of the President. Nwifuru commended Tinubu for appointing an indigene of Ebonyi as Minister of Works, describing the appointment as a significant demonstration of confidence in the South-East. He said for the first time in the history of Nigeria, an Igbo man is the Minister of Works.

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He specifically cited the appointment of former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator David Umahi, as Minister of Works. He said the state was entitled to a ministerial appointment, but Umahi heading the Ministry of Works was particularly significant. The governor said the minister is performing and that is why they are grateful to the President. He also praised Tinubu for supporting youths and for being an exceptional and extraordinary leader.

Reforms And Economic Growth

He said the people of Ebonyi are not known for talking much, as they talk little and do more. He added that they believe in their resilience and commitment and trust the President because he has shown them love. Tompolo, who was represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi, urged residents to support Tinubu for a second term to consolidate his administration's reforms.

He described the President as a courageous leader who had taken difficult decisions to restructure the economy, particularly through the removal of fuel subsidy. He argued that the reforms had increased allocations to state governments, giving them greater capacity to meet salary and pension obligations and fund infrastructure development. He also cited measures to strengthen state policing and decentralise electricity generation and distribution as part of the administration's reform agenda.

PBAT Campaign Launch In Ebonyi

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, with the slogan Every Door Matters, was established to take the President's policies and achievements to households across the country. Tompolo disclosed that Ebonyi was the 26th state visited by the movement, including the Federal Capital Territory. The 25 vehicles donated to the state chapter, he said, were equipped with speakers, microphones, amplifiers and generators to support campaign activities and grassroots mobilisation. The event was the inauguration of the PBAT 2027 Door-to-Door Campaign in Ebonyi State.

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Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, urged residents to support Tinubu's continuity agenda and endorsed Nwifuru's administration, expressing confidence in the governor's capacity to achieve more if given another opportunity. Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State, Chinedu Alphonsus-Nwali, assured the delegation that the party was prepared to embark on door-to-door mobilisation across the state.

The governor's remarks focused on federal appointments, youth support and the need for the state to reward the President with votes.