The UK chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group predicts APC victory in 22 states in 2027, citing military operations against terrorists and the rescue of 125 kidnapped persons.

The United Kingdom chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group ( NDMG) has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win in 22 states during the 2027 general election.

The group said its assessment was informed by recent military operations against terrorists, kidnappers and other armed groups, which it believes could influence public perceptions of the Federal Government ahead of the elections. NDMG, led by Dr Philip Idaewor, its coordinating president, issued the projection in an e-statement on Thursday. It said its assessment followed what it called a constructive review of the country, particularly the performance of the Armed Forces in tackling terrorism, kidnapping and other security threats.

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NDMG Election Assessment Methodology

The group, however, did not disclose the methodology behind its projection of victories in 22 states or identify the states included in its assessment. It maintained that the Armed Forces had recorded operational successes despite the security challenges affecting several parts of the country. According to NDMG, the administration's support for military operations and the performance of security personnel should be considered when assessing its record.

"An objective assessment of the Tinubu administration must take into account the progress being made in the security sector," the group stated. "The Armed Forces have continued to demonstrate courage, professionalism and commitment in confronting threats to our national security. " The organisation also praised the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the military leadership for what it described as their sacrifices in tackling insecurity.

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"We commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the entire military leadership for their sacrifices and the results being recorded. Their efforts are critical to restoring public confidence and ensuring that Nigerians can live and pursue their livelihoods without fear," it added. NDMG said recent military operations demonstrated the commitment of security personnel to confronting terrorist organisations and rescuing people abducted by armed groups.

It described the developments as evidence of efforts to disrupt criminal networks and weaken the operational capacity of armed groups. The organisation referred to operations reportedly conducted by the Armed Forces between November 6 and 12, during which 125 kidnapped persons were rescued. According to military figures cited in the statement, the operations also resulted in the dismantling of terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons and the clearance of explosive devices.

US Commends Nigerian Military Operations

The military further reported that 12 terrorists and members of their families surrendered during the period. The statement added that the United States Bureau of African Affairs commended the Nigerian military for the operations, describing the rescue of the victims and the dismantling of terrorist camps as significant gains. The operational figures and reported United States commendation require confirmation from the relevant official statements.

Although successful military operations can disrupt armed groups and provide relief to affected communities, their wider impact depends on whether security improvements are sustained over time. NDMG said the performance of the Armed Forces was a major consideration in its assessment of the APC's electoral prospects. It argued that voters would take account of the government's response to insecurity when evaluating its performance ahead of the 2027 elections.

The organisation maintained that improvements in community safety, the rescue of abducted persons and efforts to dismantle criminal networks could shape public attitudes towards the ruling party.

"Elections are ultimately influenced by the experiences and expectations of citizens. When people see that their communities are becoming safer, that security agencies are responding to threats and that criminal networks are being disrupted, they take notice," the group said. It added that its projection of APC victories in 22 states reflected its assessment of developments in the security sector.

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"Our projection for the APC in 22 states reflects our assessment of the progress being made, particularly in the security sector. We believe that sustained improvements in this area will strengthen the party's prospects in 2027," NDMG stated. Security is one of several issues that may influence voting decisions, alongside economic conditions, governance, party organisation, candidate selection and other concerns affecting citizens. Beyond its electoral assessment, NDMG urged the Federal Government to strengthen support for the Armed Forces.

Calls for Enhanced Military Support

The organisation called for improved military equipment, better intelligence-gathering capabilities, adequate operational funding and greater attention to personnel welfare. It argued that sustained investment in military capacity was necessary to maintain pressure on terrorist groups and other criminal organisations. The group also advocated stronger cooperation among security agencies and local communities, saying efforts to address insecurity should extend beyond military operations.

According to NDMG, intelligence sharing and collaboration with residents could help security agencies identify emerging threats and respond more effectively. It maintained that improving coordination among relevant institutions would contribute to efforts to protect lives and property. The organisation also called for sustained government attention to the welfare of military personnel involved in security operations. It said lasting security would require more than military operations alone.

NDMG expressed confidence that continued operations against armed groups would contribute to national stability and improve public perceptions of the Tinubu administration. It said it remained confident that sustained efforts to address insecurity would strengthen national stability and improve the administration's standing ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ongoing Insecurity Challenges in Nigeria

However, insecurity remains a major concern in parts of Nigeria, where communities continue to face threats from terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violence. The extent to which recent military operations have produced lasting improvements would require broader evidence, including changes in the frequency of attacks and other security incidents over time.