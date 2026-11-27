The National Counter Terrorism Centre and partners inaugurated a campaign to prevent electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, as IPAC reported 140 deaths from political violence across 26 states and warned of urgent risks in the electoral process.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre, working with the Civil-Military Cooperation Centre, has launched a campaign to prevent electoral violence ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Campaign Launched to Prevent Electoral Violence

The campaign began with a North-Central zonal town hall in Abuja on November 27, 2026. The Inter-Party Advisory Council disclosed that about 140 people have died in election-related violence across 26 states. IPAC Director-General Chinedu Obi said the figures showed the consequences of electoral violence and the need for urgent preventive steps. Obi said the electoral process was already underway, with more than 55 per cent completed.

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He warned that weaknesses in the electoral framework and inflammatory political statements could heighten tensions and trigger violence if not addressed. He described the appointment of an electoral umpire by political players as a recipe for disaster. He also faulted provisions of the Electoral Act, which he said had contributed to internal crises within political parties. Obi expressed concern over inflammatory political rhetoric, including statements allegedly encouraging killings.

He said security agencies should not remain passive in the face of such threats. He recalled that Nigeria previously avoided a predicted post-election crisis because of the intervention and public stance of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan had declared that his political ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Obi urged stakeholders to focus on managing the remaining stages of the electoral process and preventing violence.

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He stressed that the consequences of instability in Nigeria would extend beyond its borders. When Nigeria fails, everybody is dead. No nation can take the humanitarian consequences of any crisis in Nigeria, he said. The National Coordinator of the NCTC, Maj.

-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the initiative reflected the commitment of the Office of the National Security Adviser. He said it aimed to protect Nigeria's democratic institutions and ensure a peaceful, credible, inclusive and secure electoral process. Laka described elections as the heartbeat of democracy.

He stressed that their credibility should not be measured only by the conduct of voting and the announcement of results, but also by the peace, security and public confidence surrounding the entire process. He said preparations for the 2027 general elections required a collective commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions, protecting citizens and preventing the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Factors Threatening Peaceful Elections

The NCTC coordinator identified misinformation and disinformation, hate speech, political intolerance, incitement, youth manipulation and political thuggery as factors capable of triggering electoral violence. He also listed vote buying, voter intimidation and suppression, attacks on electoral personnel and destruction of public infrastructure as threats requiring deliberate preventive measures. According to him, the campaign would strengthen early-warning and response systems, promote public trust and encourage the participation of all segments of society.

He specifically mentioned women, young people, persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons. Laka stressed that preventing electoral violence should not be regarded as the exclusive responsibility of security agencies. He described it as a shared national obligation involving political parties, government institutions, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, the media and community-based groups.

He disclosed that the NCTC was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Orientation Agency, other security agencies and development partners. The campaign would be extended across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The coordinator said the initiative would also help prevent attacks on INEC offices and personnel. It would protect voters and electoral infrastructure, counter fake news and inflammatory narratives, and improve community-based early-warning mechanisms.

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He urged young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence. He called on them to channel their energy towards peace, tolerance and responsible civic participation. He also called on political parties and their supporters to embrace issue-based campaigns, respect the rule of law and demonstrate political maturity. He warned that the pursuit of political power should not undermine the lives, security and unity of the country.

Five Pillars of Prevention Framework

The Coordinator of the Civil-Military Cooperation Centre, Dr Adams Otakwu, said the framework was designed to move discussions on electoral violence beyond rhetoric to practical actions, institutional commitments and measurable outcomes. Otakwu said the campaign was anchored on five major pillars. These include building a deeper understanding of the causes and consequences of electoral violence and clarifying the responsibilities of institutions and stakeholders. He said the pillars also include adopting a common methodology for engagements across the geopolitical zones.

The town hall meetings would provide platforms for stakeholders to identify local risk factors, share experiences and develop practical recommendations. According to him, the recommendations are meant to prevent violence before, during and after elections. The framework also provides for follow-up mechanisms to ensure that recommendations are implemented and taken to grassroots communities and subnational institutions. Electoral violence prevention and election security are continuous responsibilities.

They are not activities that should begin and end on election day, Otakwu said. He stressed the need for timely information-sharing and community vigilance, urging citizens to report potential threats and warning signs to appropriate security institutions. In a goodwill message, the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, said elections remained fundamental to democracy.

He added that no citizen should be denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise through intimidation or oppression. Musa, represented by Mr Oluwole Ashiru, an Assistant Director, called for a whole-of-society approach to election security. He urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders and other community stakeholders to promote peace, tolerance and responsible conduct. He commended Laka and the NCTC management for their efforts in coordinating national counter-terrorism initiatives through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

International Support and Future Goals

The Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, described elections as a critical test of democratic institutions. He said the manner in which a country conducts its elections sends an important signal about the quality of its democracy. Baera said credible elections were recognised internationally, while processes that fall short of public expectations damage confidence. The campaign is expected to mobilise stakeholders and communities to identify potential threats and promote peaceful participation.

It also aims to strengthen early-warning and response mechanisms across the country. The NCTC said the success of the campaign would be measured by its impact at the community level, increased public awareness and effective early-warning systems. Another key measure would be the ability of citizens to participate in the electoral process without fear. The town hall meetings are expected to continue across the geopolitical zones ahead of the 2027 general elections.