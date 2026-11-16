Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Begins 2027 Re-election Campaign Across Five Kogi Central LGAs

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has launched her 2027 re-election bid across the five local government areas of Kogi Central, showcasing first-term achievements and pledging continued development.

Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has launched her 2027 re-election campaign across the district's five local government areas. The campaign covers Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo.

She is using the engagements to highlight her first-term legislative activities and constituency projects while seeking support for another term in the Senate. The campaign began on October 31, 2026, attracting thousands of supporters, community leaders and Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders. The opening phase featured roadside receptions and political engagements across communities in Okene and adjoining areas. It culminated in a major gathering at the senator's residence in Obeiba, Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.

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Thousands Rally for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

Residents and party supporters lined the routes as the campaign motorcade passed through Itakpe, Kabba Junction, Ogaminana, Iworere Junction, the PDP Secretariat, Police Station overhead bridge, Total Filling Station, Agassa Roundabout and Obehira. The Ihima gathering drew thousands of supporters, including more than 500 people who reportedly travelled from Abuja to participate.

Among those present were Alhaji MJ Akpata Aliu, the senator's husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, political associates, personal aides and PDP candidates contesting National Assembly and Kogi State House of Assembly seats across the district. Addressing the gathering, Akpoti-Uduaghan said her relationship with constituents went beyond election seasons, describing them as family and the motivation for her public service. She said, My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections.

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These are my people, my family and the very reason I remain committed to public service. I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them. She expressed appreciation for the support received, saying the turnout reflected the bond she had built with constituents. She said, What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together. Their love and confidence mean a great deal to me, and I will never take them for granted. The senator pledged to sustain legislative advocacy for infrastructure, economic opportunities and development interventions across the district. She particularly acknowledged the need to address longstanding developmental challenges in Ajaokuta.

Senator Links Record to Second Term Ambition

At subsequent engagements in Ajaokuta and Geregu wards, she linked her second-term ambition to her record in office, urging constituents to assess her performance and commitments. She said, I will not take the massive support I am enjoying from you for granted. Leadership comes with responsibility. We are campaigning on the strength of what we have achieved in the past and what I will do when given the opportunity again.

She also encouraged voters to consider the participation of other PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections as part of the party's broader political engagement. During the interactions, members of Fulani communities reportedly raised concerns about the need for solar-powered streetlights, boreholes and school blocks. The senator assured them that their requests would receive attention.

At Ganaja, she urged constituents to participate actively in the electoral process and protect their votes, stressing the importance of proper recording and uploading of election results and the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. Education featured prominently in the campaign engagements. Akpoti-Uduaghan marked her third anniversary in office on November 2, 2026, with an educational intervention involving the distribution of smart devices and laptop computers to selected schools.

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Smart Devices Distributed to Schools in District

The schools visited included OCSS Oboroke, Adavi Model Secondary School, Adavi Eba and Community Secondary School, Obangede. The initiative, according to the senator, aims to improve access to modern educational resources, promote digital literacy and prepare students for a technology-driven world. She urged beneficiaries to use the devices productively and called on school administrators and teachers to ensure proper maintenance. In Ajaokuta, she also donated learning iPads to Comprehensive Secondary School, Ajaokuta Steel City, to strengthen technology-assisted education.

Beyond education, her constituency development agenda covers healthcare, infrastructure, water supply, economic empowerment, market development and digital inclusion. One major healthcare initiative is the proposed Federal Medical Centre in Ihima. Through Senate Bill 521, she has advocated for the facility to improve access to specialist healthcare services for residents of Kogi Central and neighbouring communities. In Okene, her reported constituency interventions include water projects, solar-powered streetlights, educational support, market infrastructure, digital connectivity and support for healthcare facilities.

The provision of free campus-wide internet at the Federal College of Education, Okene, is among the digital initiatives associated with her representation, aimed at improving students' access to online learning resources. Other reported interventions include rehabilitation and equipping of medical wards at Okene General Hospital and commercial infrastructure to support local traders. Across the five local government areas, the senator has highlighted solar-powered water projects, boreholes, educational support, environmental sustainability initiatives and economic empowerment programmes.

Her small-business empowerment initiatives have reportedly included cash grants to small-business owners, with beneficiaries receiving between N100,000 and N5 million. Ogori-Magongo is also covered by her district-wide constituency development agenda, which she says is intended to ensure communities benefit from infrastructure, education and economic empowerment projects irrespective of their geographical location.