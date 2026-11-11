Segun Ogunwuyi Leads 32 APM Chieftains Into APC in Ogbomoso Ahead of 2027

Former Makinde aide Segun Ogunwuyi led 33 defectors into the APC in Ogbomoso, a move that could reshape political forces in Oyo State's Ogbomoso Zone.

Segun Ogunwuyi, who until recently served as Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with 32 other chieftains of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). The switch took place on Tuesday in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and is being viewed as a shift that could alter the balance of political forces in the Ogbomoso Zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ogunwuyi led the group at an event attended by senior APC leaders and political stakeholders from across the state. His departure from the APM carries weight because of the post he held in the Makinde administration and the political influence he has built in Ogbomoso.

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Who Crossed Over to the APC in Ogbomoso

Ogunwuyi was joined by Rasak Gbadegesin, popularly called Agbeti, who once served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala. Jimoh Sikiru, who was the APM chairman for Ogbomoso North Local Government Area, also moved to the APC with the group.

Other defectors named at the event included Banji Folaranmi, Timothy Oyeniyi, Alabi Olateju, Isaiah Adegbite and Peter Oyetunji. Their names were added to a list that gave the switch a visible local profile.

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The group also contained serving and former political appointees, including council secretaries, chiefs of staff, supervisory councillors and special assistants to council chairmen. Their positions span Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South, Surulere and Ogo-Oluwa local government areas, showing that the movement drew support from several parts of the Ogbomoso Zone.

Party Leaders Respond to the Defection

Speaking for the defectors, Ogunwuyi said their decision was motivated by a wish to help the APC grow and win elections. He stated that the party would win decisively across Ogbomoso Zone and that the newcomers intended to take part in its activities and strengthen its structure before 2027.

Moses Adeyemo, the Oyo State APC Chairman, welcomed the new members and promised them equal opportunities inside the party. He said the APC is open to politicians who want to contribute to its development, regardless of past party affiliation, and urged them to support the party's candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Sharafadeen Alli, the APC governorship candidate, described the defection as a major setback for Governor Makinde's political camp. He argued that the move by Ogunwuyi and other prominent figures to leave the APM showed growing divisions within that party, and he invited remaining members to join the APC now.

Banji Folaranmi, one of the defectors, explained that he left the APM because the party was operating without enough internal participation. He alleged that its activities and decisions were largely in the hands of a single person, a claim that gives insight into the grievances some members may have held.

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What the Realignment Means for the 2027 Election

The defection is expected to strengthen the APC grassroots structure across Ogbomoso Zone as the 2027 general elections approach. The entry of Ogunwuyi and Gbadegesin is also expected to challenge the political influence of the APM in Ogbomoso and its surrounding areas.

The event was held in Ogbomoso, the city at the center of this realignment, and the presence of senior APC figures signaled the party's interest in consolidating its support base there. The defection comes as parties in Oyo State position themselves for the 2027 general elections, with the APC seeking wider reach across the state's political zones.

Among those present were deputy governorship candidate Adesoji Adedeji, Oyo North Senatorial District candidate Hannah Ogunesan, Segun Odebunmi and Olamijuwon Alao-Akala. Other attendees included former senators Ayoade Adeseun and Brimoh Yusuf, Kemi Alao-Akala, the late former governor's wife, and former Oyo State APC Chairman Akin Oke.

Yemi Aderibigbe, Director-General of the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Council, and his deputy Sola Ogunbode were among those who received the new members. Their role at the gathering underscores the campaign effort behind the APC governorship bid as the party seeks to widen its base before 2027.