Kwara APC Elders Urge G15 Members to Return Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Kwara South APC Elders Caucus has appealed to aggrieved members, especially the G15, to remain in the party, while endorsing President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and Speaker Danladi-Salihu for 2027.

The Kwara South All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Caucus has called on aggrieved party members, particularly those in the G15 group, to reconsider their positions and return to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC Elders Urge Reconciliation Ahead

The caucus warned that the party cannot afford to lose longstanding members as it prepares for a challenging electoral contest. The appeal was made by the Chairman of the reconstituted caucus, Benjamin Oyeyemi, in Ilorin on Friday. Oyeyemi assured aggrieved members that the door remained open for reconciliation. He said disagreements within the party should not be enough reason for members to abandon the APC.

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The caucus plans to intensify efforts to reach out to dissatisfied stakeholders and address their concerns through grassroots engagement and consultations. Even among the aggrieved members, there are still people who are committed, Oyeyemi said. There will always be issues, but that is not enough to run away from the reality that the election is going to be a challenging one. He emphasized that the caucus would work tirelessly to mend fences.

A member of the caucus, Raphael Olalekan, said the elders were determined to bridge divisions and persuade members contemplating defection to remain in the APC. We are one. Let us remind ourselves that politics is local. This is an elders caucus, and what we are concerned about is to work tirelessly to mend our fences and ensure that those who are probably leaving or are at the edge of leaving the party will return, he said.

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He added that reconciliation would focus on addressing the grievances of longstanding members, as retaining existing membership is crucial to electoral prospects. Our target is to make sure that issues are resolved among our aggrieved members ahead of the elections. By the special grace of God, we will win with a landslide victory, Olalekan said.

Group Coordinator Defends Governor Record

However, we cannot afford to lose any member of our party who has been part of the journey from the beginning, especially the G15. Separately, the coordinator of the Aaro Meta Kwara South group, Engr. Adebayo Daramola, also appealed to aggrieved party members to remain in the APC. He spoke to newsmen in Ilorin, saying that members left the party over Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's choice of Salihu Yakubu-Danladi (SYD) as the APC flagbearer, citing insensitivity and selfishness.

Adebayo recalled that the group was one of the fora that propagated the historic OTOGE revolutionary movement in 2018 that led to the emergence of the APC government in 2019. He emphasized that as far as he is concerned, this APC government has done beautifully well than the previous governments. The major reason the aggrieved party members left was for greener pastures.

Adebayo disclosed that the governor had collaborated with the federal government to chase off bandits in the Kwara South axis with the formation of military bases in Omu-Aran, Babanla, and other security flashpoints. He informed that Aaro Meta Kwara South would in 2027 work for the success of all APC candidates in Kwara South. We, however, need to make this appeal to all APC faithful not only in Kwara South but also in the two other districts, he said.

He appealed to the aggrieved party members to remain in the party and work for its success rather than allowing the opposition to take over. What we want our members in the APC to think of is this: if your preferred candidates for any position win not only governorship, but other seats, Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly, will you be comfortable if losers abandon the party because your preferred candidate wins?

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Adebayo Warns Against Opposition Allure

Let us realise that it's just only one candidate that will represent a constituency at a time, so let's pursue the benefit of such position for the people, he advised. The opposition is only coming to woo you to their side and to polarise our party, but if they win, God forbid, you would only be in their last consideration for positions, if at all.

So, you can't afford to leave the APC for the opposition that we all know their trajectory and antecedent. The elders caucus endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term and passed a vote of confidence in Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commending his administration's interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

Caucus Endorses Danladi-Salihu for Governor

They also endorsed the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, as the APC's governorship candidate for the 2027 election, describing him as experienced, competent, and capable of sustaining the achievements of the present administration. The caucus, which comprises elders and stakeholders from the seven local government areas of Kwara South Senatorial District, was reconstituted following the exit of its former chairman, James Ayeni, with Oyeyemi emerging as his successor.

It urged party members, youths, women, and other stakeholders in the district to remain united, while calling on security agencies to sustain efforts to protect lives and property across the senatorial district.