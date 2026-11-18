APC Presidential Campaign Council member Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso has commended Northern Nigerians for their continued support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, citing recent visits to Kaduna, Dutse and Birnin Kebbi. He said the region backs Tinubu to strengthen national unity and sustain democracy.

Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and member of the party's Presidential Campaign Council, has commended Northern Nigerians for their continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid for a second term.

He described the support as a step towards strengthening national unity and sustaining democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections. Kwankwaso said the growing support for President Tinubu across the North demonstrated the region's commitment to national cohesion, political stability and the continuity of democratic governance. His remarks were contained in a personal statement signed by the APC chieftain and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

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Tinubu Receives Enthusiastic Welcome in Kebbi

He particularly praised the enthusiastic reception Tinubu received during his recent visit to Kebbi State. According to him, the massive turnout, cheers and prayers that welcomed the President in Birnin Kebbi were evidence of sustained public engagement and support for the administration. Kwankwaso noted that the political support demonstrated across the region, from Kaduna, where the President's 2027 campaign was flagged off, to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, and Birnin Kebbi, reflected the North's commitment to Tinubu's re-election bid.

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He said the reception showed the region's confidence in the President's leadership. He said: From Kaduna, where Mr President kicked off his 2027 campaign, to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, and yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Northerners have demonstrated unwavering support for Tinubu's re-election with exemplary discipline. The North recognises its role in a diverse political system and will continue to identify with efforts to promote unity and national prosperity.

Kwankwaso also acknowledged the contributions of farmers, traders, women, youths and hardworking families across Northern Nigeria. He noted that their expectations for economic relief, improved livelihoods and greater opportunities should remain central to government policies. He expressed optimism that the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration would translate into improved living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. He urged citizens to remain supportive of the government's development agenda, saying the reforms were beginning to yield tangible improvements.

2027 Elections Key for Infrastructure and Unity

The APC chieftain described the 2027 general elections as an important opportunity for Nigerians to make choices that would sustain investment in infrastructure, food security, economic recovery and national unity. He said continued investment in these critical sectors was particularly important to Northern Nigeria, given the region's development needs and economic challenges. Kwankwaso added that addressing the development challenges facing Northern Nigeria required sustained government attention and cooperation between citizens and political leaders.

He thanked the people of the North for their hospitality and continued participation in national affairs. He urged them to maintain their cooperation with the government in the collective pursuit of national development. The statement is the latest in a series of endorsements from APC figures as the party gears up for the 2027 presidential contest. The APC Presidential Campaign Council member's comments come amid ongoing political engagements by President Tinubu across the North.

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Kwankwaso Supports Economic Reforms and Visits

His visits to Kaduna, Dutse and Birnin Kebbi have been widely interpreted as early moves to consolidate support for his re-election bid. Kwankwaso, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Kano State, has been a vocal supporter of the Tinubu administration's policies. He has consistently argued that the economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of exchange rates, are necessary for long-term national development.